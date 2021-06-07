Monday, June 07, 2021Back to
Toyota Hilux India launch expected by September 2021, to rival Isuzu’s V-Cross pickup

Sharing its underpinnings with the Fortuner SUV, the Toyota Hilux is expected to be priced at around Rs 27-28 lakh.


OverdriveJun 07, 2021 11:19:54 IST

Toyota Kirloskar Motor India is expected to launch the Toyota Hilux 4x4 pick-up in the Indian market by the 2021 festive season. The Hilux will be the third model to be based on the Japanese carmaker's IMV platform, alongside the Fortuner and Innova, and is expected to share quite a few components with these ultra-popular offerings. The 2021 Toyota Hilux is expected to be locally assembled in the country and will compete with another pickup truck, the recently reintroduced Isuzu V-Cross.

The India-spec Toyota Hilux is expected to get the same 2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel as in the recently facelifted Toyota Fortuner. This motor makes 204 hp and 500 Nm when paired with the six-speed auto. The torque output drops to 420 Nm when paired with the six-speed manual. It is unlikely that the 2.7-litre petrol will also be offered, given the Hilux’s niche positioning and usage cycles. While the ladder-frame construction is set to be shared with the Fortuner, the Hilux will sit on leaf springs and a rigid axle at the rear, to improve payload capacity and off-road ability.

India will get the double-cab version of the updated for 2021 Toyota Hilux. Image: Toyota

The 4x4 equipment is set to be shared with the Fortuner. This should feature a low-range transfer case, hill-descent control, a locking rear differential as well as an auto-locking limited-slip differential. Although, lower-spec versions without the off-roading kit may be offered as well.

The current, eight-generation of the Toyota Hilux has been on sale since 2015 but was treated to an extensive facelift alongside the Fortuner last year. India should get the double-cab body style, same as the V-Cross, and a feature list largely identical to the Fortuner’s.

The Toyota Hilux's hard-wearing interior is expected to have the same features as the Fortuner. Image: Toyota

Notable features are likely to include LED lighting, keyless entry, auto headlights and wipers, an eight-inch infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloy wheels, ventilated seats, cruise control, eight-way powered front seats and connected car tech.

Safety features should include seven airbags, vehicle stability control, hill-start assist, whiplash-protection front seats and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The 2021 Toyota Hilux can be expected to go on sale by August-September 2021. The Hilux is likely to be priced below the Fortuner and the range is expected to start at around Rs 27-28 lakh (ex-showroom).

