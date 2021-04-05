Monday, April 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Toyota GR 86 is the successor to the GT 86, gets 235 hp, 2.4-litre petrol engine

With a bigger, more powerful engine, the Toyota GR 86 does 0-100 kph in 6.3 seconds.


OverdriveApr 05, 2021 14:01:29 IST

The second-generation Toyota GT 86 has been unveiled, and it's now under Toyota's performance arm, Gazoo Racing, officially making it the Toyota GR 86. Co-developed with Subaru, who revealed the near-identical new Subaru BRZ late last year, the GR 86 moves up in engine displacement from 2.0-litre to a Subaru-sourced 2.4-litre naturally aspirated, horizontally-opposed four-cylinder petrol motor, producing 235 hp at 7,000 rpm and 250 Nm at 3,700 rpm – 35 hp and 45 Nm more than before, and even more than the same engine in the new Subaru BRZ. Paired with a six-speed manual (a six-speed auto is optional), the new GR 86 is over a second quicker than before, clearing the 0-100 kph run in 6.3 seconds.

Toyota GR 86 is the successor to the GT 86, gets 235 hp, 2.4-litre petrol engine

Toyota claims the new GR 86 is 50 percent stiffer than the GT 86. Image: Toyota

As in the new Subaru BRZ, the platform for the Toyota GR 86 is carried over (sourced from Subaru) from the outgoing model but carries chassis reinforcements and stiffer sub-frame mounts to make the car more responsive - overall rigidity is said to be up 50 per cent, though the centre of gravity has been lowered thanks to an aluminium roof, fenders and lower seating positions for driver and passenger.

As a result, the overall silhouette remains quite similar to the outgoing model with exterior dimensions too staying quite close to the previous car. Most of the body panels are new, with a completely redesigned front end, hood, fenders and rear, for an even more simplistic look that should age even better than the GT 86 has. The GR-specific matrix grille resembles the one on the GR Yaris, tying into the GR-family face, while aero enhancements are reportedly inspired by motorsport-use GT 86 models.

The Toyota GR 86 has a revised interior, and features a seven-inch touchscreen. Image: Toyota

The Toyota GR 86 has a revised interior, and features a seven-inch touchscreen. Image: Toyota

The interiors see a redesign as well, immediately apparent from the lower dash, and a more modern horizontal layout. The seven-inch touchscreen carries a fresh UI for the infotainment, though it's not yet clear if material quality is up. Automatic-equipped models gain Subaru's EyeSight pre-collision driver assist tech.

The Toyota GT 86 has been around since 2012, and until the GR Supra came along in 2019, was Toyota's only rear-wheel drive coupe of recent times. Toyota India has previously expressed interest in bringing the GT 86 coupe down to India in limited numbers, as well as the GR Supra, but we're not holding our breath to see developments on either front anytime soon.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

motorsport

WRC: Toyota Yaris WRC prototype caught testing in Spain

Oct 25, 2016
WRC: Toyota Yaris WRC prototype caught testing in Spain
WRC 2017: Sebastien Ogier claims victory at Monte Carlo Rally

motorsport

WRC 2017: Sebastien Ogier claims victory at Monte Carlo Rally

Jan 23, 2017
Former F1 champion Fernando Alonso set to quit endurance racing after Le Mans, says Toyota

SportsTracker

Former F1 champion Fernando Alonso set to quit endurance racing after Le Mans, says Toyota

May 01, 2019
Dakar 2017: Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah leads the Car category after Day 1

motorsport

Dakar 2017: Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah leads the Car category after Day 1

Jan 03, 2017
Toyota India looking to launch luxury premium Alphard MPV

toyota india

Toyota India looking to launch luxury premium Alphard MPV

Aug 31, 2016
Toyota U-Trust expands its business to 59 markets across 19 states in India

toyota

Toyota U-Trust expands its business to 59 markets across 19 states in India

Jul 17, 2015

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021