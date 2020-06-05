Overdrive

Buying a Toyota vehicle in India will be an expensive affair as the Japanese car major has announced a price hike across its models in the country, including the flagship offering Vellfire MPV and the Camry Hybrid sedan. Toyota Glanza, Yaris, Innova Crysta and Fortuner will get more expensive as a price hike of up to 2 percent has been applied from June 1 whereas the prices of the Vellfire and Camry Hybrid will be hiked from July this year, which is due to the substantial rise in exchange rate, explains the company.

The company mentions, "Toyota Kirloskar Motors announces the realignment of prices across our models with a hike between 1 to 2 percent. This increase is necessitated to partially recover the substantial increase in cost of BS6 and the higher input costs on the back of weak exchange rate. During such testing times, it has been our endeavour to absorb cost increases through our internal efforts and only a minimal portion has been reflected onto the prices. The increase in price is effective from 1 June 2020.

As a customer-centric company, we reinforce our commitment to cater to the ever-evolving needs of our customers. Toyota Kirloskar Motors has always been conscious of minimising the impact of rising costs on consumers and has been absorbing the additional cost."

The prices of the Toyota Fortuner are up by Rs 48,000 whereas the same for the Innova Crysta could go by up to Rs 65,000 depending on the variant. The prices of the Yaris have been increased steeply with a hike of over Rs 1 lakh while that of the Glanza have gone by Rs. 25,000.