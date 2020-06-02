Tuesday, June 02, 2020Back to
Toyota Fortuner with a refreshed design to debut in Thailand on 4 June: Here is all we know so far

The new model is expected to come to India early next year or by the end of 2020.


FP TrendingJun 02, 2020 17:52:35 IST

Toyota is going to launch its Fortuner facelift in Thailand on 4 June. The new model is expected to come to India early next year or by the end of 2020.

Toyota Fortuner facelift will come with a refreshed look and cosmetic updates. The SUV will sport an all-new front bumper and grille, restyled headlamps with LED lights and a slightly reshaped bonnet, reported AutoCar.

Toyota Fortuner with a refreshed design to debut in Thailand on 4 June: Here is all we know so far

Toyota Fortuner

The car will feature re-profiled LED tail-lamps at the back, with some changes to the rear bumper too. It will have 17-inch alloy wheels.

According to Indian Autos Blogthe interior of the SUV is expected to feature revised instrument cluster, new infotainment system, fresh leather upholstery and new decor elements. The auto website says that the overall design of Fortuner facelift is likely to be the same as that of the old model.

The SUV may come with a more powerful engine in markets abroad. It is expected to be powered by 200hp engine, up from 177hp in the current model. It will have a more powerful iteration of the 2.8-litre diesel engine.

However, the car will reportedly be available with the 2TR-FE 2.7L petrol engine and the 1GD-FTV 2.8L diesel engine in India. The horsepower of the Indian model of the new Toyota Fortuner is also expected to be same as the outgoing version. The company has recently upgraded the unit to BS6-spec in India.

As per Gaadiwaadithe India-specific model of the new car will not feature sophisticated safety pack but will offer seven airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse camera, stability control, hill descent control, cruise control and hill-hold assist.

