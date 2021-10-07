Thursday, October 07, 2021Back to
Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 automatic launched in India at Rs 42.33 lakh: Here’s all you need to know

As standard, the four-wheel-drive version of the Toyota Fortuner Legender will also pack an 11-speaker JBL sound system; costs about Rs 3.70 lakh more than the 2WD variant.


tech2 News StaffOct 07, 2021 12:56:25 IST

The Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 automatic has been launched in India, priced at Rs 42.33 lakh (ex-showroom). Introduced early in 2021, the Legender version of the Fortuner – which sits at the top of the variant line-up – was so far only available in two-wheel-drive form, but Toyota Kirloskar Motor has now added a four-wheel-drive system to the Legender, which has led to a price rise of around Rs 3.70 lakh compared to the two-wheel-drive Legender. Additionally, the four-wheel-drive Legender gets an 11-speaker JBL sound system with a sub-woofer, while the two-wheel-drive Legender continues with a six-speaker sound system.

The range-topping Legender version of the Toyota Fortuner is now available in both two- and four-wheel drive variants. Image: Toyota

Compared to the standard Fortuner, the Legender has a different face with a split grille, redesigned front bumper with sequential LED turn indicators, LED projector headlights with reshaped LED DRLs, a gloss black finish in place of chrome trimmings and new alloy wheels. Just like the two-wheel-drive version, the Fortuner Legender 4x4 will only be available in Pearl White with a contrast black roof, with a black-and-maroon interior colour scheme. The Legender also has a hands-free tail gate opening function.

Powering the Legender 4x4 is the familiar 2.8-litre diesel engine, which makes 204hp and an impressive 500Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed torque convertor unit. With the addition of a 4x4 system, the Fortuner Legender now has high and low range configurations, electronic drive control, a lockable differential, active traction control and downhill assist control.

With the Ford Endeavour no longer in contention, the Fortuner Legender 4x4 will go up against the Mahindra Alturas G4, MG Gloster and the Isuzu MU-X. In 2022, however, it will face renewed competition from the three-row Jeep Meridian.

