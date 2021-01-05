Tuesday, January 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Toyota Fortuner facelift to launch in India tomorrow: All we know so far

The SUV now features sleeker-looking projector LED headlamps with new DRLs, a new mesh-pattern grille, and a different bumper with deeper inserts.


OverdriveJan 05, 2021 15:54:29 IST

Toyota Kirloskar Motor India is set to launch the Toyota Fortuner facelift tomorrow (6 January). This will be the mid-life update for this generation of the Fortuner, and follows a similar update to the related Innova Crysta MPV last month. The SUV now features sleeker-looking projector LED headlamps with new DRLs, a new mesh-pattern grille, and a different bumper with deeper inserts. At the rear, the bumper has been chiselled down, while the taillamps now have a sleeker look to them. The interior has been revised too, the highlight being a new eight-inch infotainment system and revised instrumentation. There are seven airbags on offer too.

Toyota Fortuner facelift to launch in India tomorrow: All we know so far

Image: Overdrive

A big highlight with this update will be the inclusion of the range-topping Toyota Fortuner Legender. This iteration carries a more aggressive face with a heavily Lexus-inspired two-part honeycomb grille. The headlamps have four-part LED detailing, there are deep recesses for the foglamps and low-mounted LED DRLs. There are dual-tone alloy wheels while at the rear there are L-shaped inserts and a contrasting faux diffuser. The Legender also gets a unique black and maroon interior, a larger 9-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera and wireless charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

SportsTracker

Saina Nehwal and Co leave for Thailand to compete in two Super 1000 events; PV Sindhu to fly from London

Jan 03, 2021
Saina Nehwal and Co leave for Thailand to compete in two Super 1000 events; PV Sindhu to fly from London

science

Space exploration in 2021 to see missions to Mars, the Moon, views from beyond 'deep space'

Space Exploration

Space exploration in 2021 to see missions to Mars, the Moon, views from beyond 'deep space'

Jan 05, 2021
Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020