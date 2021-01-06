Overdrive

Toyota Kirloskar Motor India is set to launch the Toyota Fortuner facelift today (6 January). This will be the mid-life update for this generation of the Fortuner, and follows a similar update to the related Innova Crysta MPV last month. The SUV now features sleeker-looking projector LED headlamps with new DRLs, a new mesh-pattern grille, and a different bumper with deeper inserts. At the rear, the bumper has been chiselled down, while the taillamps now have a sleeker look to them. The interior has been revised too, the highlight being a new eight-inch infotainment system and revised instrumentation. There are seven airbags on offer too.

A big highlight with this update will be the inclusion of the range-topping Toyota Fortuner Legender. This iteration carries a more aggressive face with a heavily Lexus-inspired two-part honeycomb grille. The headlamps have four-part LED detailing, there are deep recesses for the foglamps and low-mounted LED DRLs. There are dual-tone alloy wheels while at the rear there are L-shaped inserts and a contrasting faux diffuser. The Legender also gets a unique black and maroon interior, a larger 9-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera and wireless charging.