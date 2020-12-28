Monday, December 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Toyota Fortuner facelift to launch in India on 6 January: All we know so far

The SUV now features sleeker-looking projector LED headlamps with new DRLs, a new mesh-pattern grille, and a different bumper with deeper inserts.


OverdriveDec 28, 2020 16:06:25 IST

Toyota Kirloskar Motor India is set to launch the Toyota Fortuner facelift on 6 January. This will be the mid-life update for this generation of the Fortuner, and follows a similar update to the related Innova Crysta MPV last month. The SUV now features sleeker-looking projector LED headlamps with new DRLs, a new mesh-pattern grille, and a different bumper with deeper inserts. At the rear, the bumper has been chiselled down, while the taillamps now have a sleeker look to them. The interior has been revised too, the highlight being a new eight-inch infotainment system and revised instrumentation. There are seven airbags on offer too.

Toyota Fortuner facelift to launch in India on 6 January: All we know so far

Image: Overdrive

A big highlight with this update will be the inclusion of the range-topping Toyota Fortuner Legender. This iteration carries a more aggressive face with a heavily Lexus-inspired two-part honeycomb grille. The headlamps have four-part LED detailing, there are deep recesses for the foglamps and low-mounted LED DRLs. There are dual-tone alloy wheels while at the rear there are L-shaped inserts and a contrasting faux diffuser. The Legender also gets a unique black and maroon interior, a larger 9-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera and wireless charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner with a refreshed design to debut in Thailand on 4 June: Here is all we know so far

Jun 02, 2020
Toyota Fortuner with a refreshed design to debut in Thailand on 4 June: Here is all we know so far
Toyota's 2021 Fortuner SUV revealed in India, comes with 2.8 litre turbo-diesel engine, cosmetic updates, more

2021 Toyota Fortuner

Toyota's 2021 Fortuner SUV revealed in India, comes with 2.8 litre turbo-diesel engine, cosmetic updates, more

Jun 04, 2020
Toyota Fortuner 2016 details leaked, no more 2.4 litre variant

Toyota Fortuner 2016 details leaked, no more 2.4 litre variant

Nov 02, 2016
All-new Toyota Fortuner to be launched in India on November 7

all-new toyota fortuner

All-new Toyota Fortuner to be launched in India on November 7

Oct 06, 2016
India-bound 2016 Toyota Fortuner brochure leaked online

2016 toyota fortuner

India-bound 2016 Toyota Fortuner brochure leaked online

Jan 01, 2016
India-bound next-gen Toyota Fortuner to have new engine options

next-gen toyota india fortuner will have new engine options

India-bound next-gen Toyota Fortuner to have new engine options

Apr 29, 2016

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020