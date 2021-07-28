tech2 News Staff

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a new warranty for the nickel-hydride batteries present in its self-charging hybrid electric vehicles (SHEVs) with effect from August. Toyota is extending the warranty on the batteries for two models in its line-up – the Toyota Camry Hybrid and Toyota Vellfire MPV – from the existing three years/100,000 kilometres to eight years/1,60,000 kilometres (whichever comes first). This warranty will be offered to buyers starting 1 August, 2021.

Existing owners of the Toyota Camry and Vellfire, meanwhile, will also be able to opt for the extended battery warranty, at an undisclosed “special offer price”. Tech2 has reached out to TKM for the exact amount existing owners will need to shell out for the extended warranty.

"With customers being the first priority, Toyota has been unceasingly striving to offer diverse service schemes. Through the longer battery warranty, which is the most comprehensive coverage in the market today, we continue to bring many smiles and peace of mind to customers buying a hybrid electric vehicle and enhancing the momentum of vehicle electrification in the country," TKM Associate General Manager (Sales and Strategic Marketing) V Wiseline Sigamani said.

"Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles, which have both a petrol engine and electric powertrain, are extremely environment friendly, while requiring no behavioural changes at the customer's end. Hybrids can run 40 percent of the distance and 60 percent of the time as an electric vehicle with a petrol engine shut off, as proven in a study by iCAT, a government testing agency," Sigamani added.

The Toyota Camry Hybrid and Vellfire are both strong hybrid vehicles, with batteries recharged with the help of the petrol engine. Not only can both models run in pure-electric mode, but the presence of the electric motor adds to their performance and helps boost fuel efficiency.