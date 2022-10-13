Thursday, October 13, 2022Back to
Toyota and Lexus to get AI-powered voice assistants that work without internet

Toyota and Google Cloud Services have developed a new AI-based voice assistant that will be featured in all cars from the Toyota and Lexus brands.


FP StaffOct 13, 2022 18:43:57 IST

Toyota and Google Cloud Services have announced that they have expanded their partnership and will be bringing next-generation audio multimedia systems and Google Cloud’s AI-based speech services for cars under the Toyota and Lexus brand. The AI-based voice assistant is said to work even without a working internet connection.

Toyota and Google have partnered up to bring AI-powered voice assistants that will be featured in every new car from Toyota and Lexus from 2023 onwards.

Customers can now experience the first results of the partnership in the latest generation Toyota Audio Multimedia and Lexus Interface infotainment systems, including in 2023 models such as the Toyota Corolla family, Tundra and Sequoia and Lexus NX, RX and all-electric RZ.

With the growing popularity of voice assistants in everyday life, consumers increasingly expect accurate and consistent voice interactions. The machine learning capabilities required to provide high-quality speech results have traditionally relied on a connection to the cloud, as natural language processing is extremely complex and can require specialized computers.

Vehicles equipped with Toyota’s latest-generation Automotive-Grade Linux-based Audio Multimedia and Lexus Interface infotainment systems already leverage Google Cloud’s Speech-to-Text service to perform accurate automatic speech recognition for in-vehicle queries.

Toyota’s Voice Assistant, which leverages technology from Google Cloud, was being co-developed by the Toyota Motor North America Connected Technologies and Toyota Connected organizations since 2018. The partnership highlights the AI and machine learning innovation brought forth in the latest Toyota and Lexus infotainment systems.

The strength of the partnership announced today is that Toyota’s next-generation system will no longer require an internet connection for natural-speech functions.

Expanding the collaboration between Toyota and Google Cloud, the partnership aims to drive future innovation with the addition of Speech On-Device—a new Google Cloud AI product that equips embedded devices with the same powerful, AI-based speech recognition and synthesis available in the cloud, regardless of internet connectivity—to future Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

The future vehicle-native Speech On-Device will enable voice requests to be served directly by vehicles’ multimedia system processors, without the need for internet connectivity, to power voice queries in select vehicles. Now, with voice interactions served locally instead of by the cloud, drivers will not have to worry about a tunnel or dead zone affecting voice commands.

With Toyota’s next-generation multimedia system in development upon the brand’s native platform, vehicle-embedded Speech On-Device will be used as a component of the nextgen Toyota Voice Assistant. These technologies combined allow voice requests to be served directly by vehicles’ multimedia system processors, without the need for internet connectivity, to power voice queries in select vehicles.

