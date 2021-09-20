Monday, September 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Top-spec Skoda Kushaq automatic now features six airbags and TPMS, 1.5 TSI AT priced at Rs 18 lakh

To celebrate its midsize SUV racking up over 10,000 bookings, Skoda India has added more safety kit to the range-topping Skoda Kushaq for an additional Rs 40,000.


tech2 News StaffSep 20, 2021 16:35:42 IST

A few months after its market launch, the Skoda Kushaq has received a vital update that adds more features to the top-spec automatic versions of the midsize SUV. Launched mid-2021, the Kushaq – being the first model to emerge from the Volkswagen Group’s ambitious India 2.0 project – has so far only been equipped with two airbags in range-topping automatic form, but that has now changed, with Skoda announcing the Kushaq Style automatic will now come with six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) – all for an additional outlay of Rs 40,000.

The added safety kit means the price of the Skoda Kushaq Style 1.0 TSI automatic has risen to Rs 16.20 lakh, while the fully-loaded Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI automatic is priced at Rs 18 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). As part of this announcement, Skoda also revealed it has received over 10,000 bookings for the Kushaq since its launch a few months ago.

The fully-loaded Kushaq 1.5 automatic is among the most expensive midsize SUVs on sale today. Image: Overdrive/Anis Shaikh

The fully-loaded Kushaq 1.5 automatic is among the most expensive midsize SUVs on sale today. Image: Overdrive/Anis Shaikh

Six airbags and TPMS have been on offer on the top-spec Kushaq Style trim since launch, but the fully-loaded Kushaq Style automatic introduced at launch didn’t have the additional safety kit, which helped Skoda keep prices in check. Other safety features on the Skoda Kushaq includes electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, traction control, a reverse camera, auto headlights and wipers, multi-collision braking, and hill start assist.

There are two engine options available with the Skoda Kushaq: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine making 115 hp and 175 Nm, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol producing 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The former is available with a choice of six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, while the latter is available with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The Kushaq's mechanical sibling, the Volkswagen Taigun, will be launched on 23 September. In the coming months, Skoda is also gearing up to debut its new midsize sedan – a Honda City rival – that will be based on the same MQB A0 IN platform that underpins the Kushaq.

Also read: Is the Skoda Kushaq really too expensive?

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq Style automatic to get six airbags, tyre pressure monitor in the coming weeks

Sep 17, 2021
Skoda Kushaq Style automatic to get six airbags, tyre pressure monitor in the coming weeks

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021