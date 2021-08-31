Amaan Ahmed

Coinciding with its market launch, the Tata Tigor EV Ziptron has become the first made-in-India, sold-in-India electric car to be tested by vehicle safety watchdog Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP), securing a four-star rating in the crash tests. Under the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign – initiated to create awareness about the importance of making vehicles sold in the country safer – Global NCAP has conducted over 40 crashes in the last few years, and model scores have ranged from an abysmal zero stars to a genuinely impressive five stars. We’ve put together the highest scores registered by all models tested till date to bring you a list of the top 10 safest cars on sale in India as rated by Global NCAP.

Of the 10 models listed here, three have secured a full five stars, while the remaining seven have all racked up four stars. The vehicles listed here are ranked in order of their star ratings and their scores for adult occupant protection (AOP).

Mahindra XUV300 – 5 stars (AOP score: 16.42)

Early in 2020, the Mahindra XUV300 became the third made-in-India vehicle to secure a full five stars in the Global NCAP crash tests. It registered the highest score for an Indian vehicle in the Global NCAP tests, notching up 16.42 points for adult occupant protection out of a potential 17. The compact SUV’s score for child occupant protection was high, too, as it scored 37.44 points out of a potential 49. As standard, the Mahindra XUV300 comes with two airbags, ABS, disc brakes for all four wheels, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, cornering brake control and front seatbelt pretensioners.

Tata Altroz – 5 stars (AOP score: 16.12)

A little before the Mahindra XUV300’s results were published, the Tata Altroz had become the second Indian model to be awarded a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. Tata’s premium hatchback also managed an impressive 16.13 points out of 17 for adult occupant protection and secured 29 points out of 49 for child occupant protection. The bodyshell was rated ‘stable’ and capable of withstanding further load. The Altroz – which rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 – packs two airbags, ABS and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard.

Tata Nexon – 5 stars (AOP score: 16.06)

At the end of 2018, the Tata Nexon made history by becoming the first made-in-India model to secure a full five stars in the Global NCAP crash tests. Initially awarded a four-star rating, the Nexon’s final score was revised after it passed a side-impact test meeting UN95 side-impact protection requirements and was fitted with a seatbelt reminder system as standard. In addition to its score of 16.06 points out of 17 for adult occupant protection, the compact SUV also scored 25 points out of 49 for child occupant protection. Along with two airbags and ABS, the Tata Nexon also packs in electronic stability control, traction control, rollover mitigation and emergency brake assist as standard.

Mahindra Marazzo – 4 stars (AOP score: 12.85)

While it hasn’t been a roaring market success, the Mahindra Marazzo became the first Indian MPV to secure a four-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. It scored 12.85 points out of a possible 17 for adult occupant protection, which remains the highest AOP score till date for a four star-rated vehicle. For child occupant protection, the Marazzo scored an acceptable 22.22 points out of 49. Two airbags, ABS, ISOFIX child seat mounts and disc brakes for all four wheels are some essential safety features offered as standard on the Mahindra MPV.

Volkswagen Polo – 4 stars (AOP score: 12.54)

Despite now being well over a decade old in its current form, the Volkswagen Polo remains in the top five safest cars on sale in India as rated by Global NCAP. Tested all the way back in 2014, the Polo had first received a zero-star rating, as the base model tested did not have any airbags. However, Global NCAP retested a model with two front airbags and revised the Polo’s rating, following which Volkswagen India made two airbags standard across the range. In addition to racking up 12.54 points on adult occupant protection, the Polo also scored three stars (29.91 points) for child occupant protection. The Polo gets two airbags and ABS as standard.

Mahindra Thar – 4 stars (AOP score: 12.52)

Following a rousing reception in the market, the second-generation Mahindra Thar received another major image boost when it secured four stars in the Global NCAP crash tests towards the end of 2020. What’s worth noting is that while the three-door 4x4 picked up 12.52 points for adult occupant protection, it registered four stars with 41.11 points for child occupant protection – the highest score for any model Global NCAP has tested till date. The base AX Standard and AX variants – which were on offer at launch – have been discontinued, as they didn’t offer ISOFIX child seat mounts, three-point seatbelts for rear passengers and a roll cage, which would certainly have had a bearing on the Thar’s final rating. Those features are now available as standard, along with two airbags, ABS and electronic stability control.

Tata Tigor – 4 stars (AOP score: ICE - 12.52/EV - 12)

On the same day the Tata Altroz was awarded a five-star rating, the Tata Tigor, too, received a major fillip in the form of a four-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. Undergoing a significant revision as part of the BS6 update, the Tigor got a new front-end designed to meet new safety requirements, and the compact sedan scored 12.52 points out of a potential 17 for adult occupant protection. Its child occupant protection score of three stars (34.15 points) was also impressive, considering the fact that it does not have ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard.

On 31 August, 2021, Global NCAP announced the updated Tata Tigor EV Ziptron, too, had secured four stars for adult as well as child occupant protection in its crash tests, registering an adult occupant protection score of 12 points out of a potential 17 and 37.24 points out of a potential 49 for child occupant protection, the latter being higher than the score for the combustion-engine model. Global NCAP also said that with the inclusion of a few more safety features, the Tigor EV would be eligible for an even higher rating.

Tata Tiago – 4 stars (AOP score: 12.52)

Being largely identical to the Tigor, the Tata Tiago, too, was awarded an identical four-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. Tata’s entry-level hatchback was significantly redesigned as part of a midlife update that coincided with the implementation of BS6 emission norms and scored the same 12.52 points out of a potential 17 for adult occupant protection as the Tigor. The Tiago also gets dual airbags and ABS as standard but misses out on ISOFIX child seat anchorages. Despite this omission, it has scored the same three stars (34.15 points) for child occupant protection as the Tigor.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza – 4 stars (AOP score: 12.51)

The only model on this list from India’s biggest carmaker is the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. A model that has enjoyed tremendous success since its launch with over six lakh units sold till date, the Vitara Brezza is the first and only Maruti Suzuki offering to have notched up four stars in the Global NCAP crash tests. It recorded 12.51 points out of 17 for adult occupant protection, and 17.93 points out of 49 for child occupant protection. As standard, the Brezza packs two airbags, ABS, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and front seatbelt pretensioners.

Renault Triber – 4 stars (AOP score: 11.62)

On 1 June, 2021, the seven-seat Renault Triber became the first model from the French carmaker – and only the second MPV sold in India – to be awarded a four-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. On the adult occupant protection front, the Renault Triber notched up a four-star rating, scoring 11.62 points out of a potential 17. As per Global NCAP’s report, the Triber – tested in its most basic specification with two airbags and ABS – provided ‘good’ protection to the driver and front passenger’s head, neck and knees. The Triber secured three stars for child occupant protection, scoring 27 points out of a potential 49 despite missing ISOFIX child seat mounts.

(This list only comprises of vehicles currently on sale in India. Two more models – the Toyota Etios and Tata Zest – received four-star ratings from Global NCAP but have been discontinued.)