Wednesday, May 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Third-generation BMW 1 Series unveiled, to arrive in India within first quarter of 2020

The BMW 1 series will rival the Mercedes-Benz A class and the Audi A1 once it arrives in India.

OverdriveMay 29, 2019 16:18:59 IST

The third generation BMW 1 Series hatchback has been digitally revealed, however, the official unveiling has been scheduled for the last week of June, Munich. The global launch will take place in Frankfurt on 28 September 2019.

Third-generation BMW 1 Series unveiled, to arrive in India within first quarter of 2020

2020 BMW 1 Series

For its third generation update, the BMW 1 Series is based on an all-new platform and gets a choice of diesel and petrol engine to choose from. The new platform has made the BMW 1 series wider offering more space in the cabin also the boot space is up by 20-liters. The fascia is more up-to-date and the kidney grille has grown larger. The hatchbacks silhouette remains the same but the lines are more pronounced with styling elements to meet the era. The options of alloy wheel range from 16-19-inch.

The interiors have been redesigned and a 10.25 -inch all-digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen are the newest addition. Image: BMW

The interiors have been redesigned and a 10.25 -inch all-digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen are the newest addition. Image: BMW

The interiors have been redesigned and a 10.25 -inch all-digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen are the newest addition. A 9.2-inch coloured head-up display is available as an option with the hatchback for the first time. The infotainment system gets the recent version.

The BMW 1 series will be available with an optional all-wheel-drive system. Image: BMW

The BMW 1 series will be available with an optional all-wheel-drive system. Image: BMW

The power output ranges from 120 PS up to 310 PS and the hatchback will be offered with three different transmissions. - six-speed manual, seven-speed-dual-clutch and an eight-speed automatic. Also, the 1 series will be available with an optional all-wheel-drive system.

Post its launch, the BMW 1 series will rival the Mercedes-Benz A class and the Audi A1. it is likely that the BMW 1 series will be introduced in India in the first quarter of 2020.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications


also see

bmw

BMW launches 1 Series facelift in India at Rs 29.5 lakh

Sep 28, 2015
BMW launches 1 Series facelift in India at Rs 29.5 lakh
BMW 1 Series launched in China: To go on sale early next year in 3 variants

BMW 1 Series launched in China: To go on sale early next year in 3 variants

Nov 21, 2016
BMW's first compact sedan is called the 1 Series but it will only sell in Chinese markets

BMW's first compact sedan is called the 1 Series but it will only sell in Chinese markets

Nov 04, 2016
BMW 1-Series sedan to debut at the 2016 Auto Guangzhou in China

bmw 1-series sedan to debut at the 2016 auto guangzhou in china

BMW 1-Series sedan to debut at the 2016 Auto Guangzhou in China

Nov 03, 2016
BMW India cut prices thanks to increased localisation

bmw 7 series

BMW India cut prices thanks to increased localisation

Jul 09, 2015
BMW to invest Rs 130 cr in India to enhance operations,will launch new version of 5 Series this month

BMW to invest Rs 130 cr in India to enhance operations,will launch new version of 5 Series this month

Jun 19, 2017

science

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

May 29, 2019
New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019
Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

Antibiotic Resistance

Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

May 28, 2019
How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

Agriculture

How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

May 28, 2019