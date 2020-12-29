Tuesday, December 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Tesla will start its operations in India in 2021, confirms Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The government plans to set up at least one e-charging kiosk at each of the around 69,000 petrol pumps across the country.


tech2 News StaffDec 29, 2020 09:36:35 IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said American electric car major Tesla is set to start its operations in India next year and would also look at setting up of a manufacturing unit based on demand. The Road, Transport and Highways minister has been pushing for green fuel and electric vehicles for cutting India's huge Rs 8 lakh crore crude imports. Tesla Inc co-founder and chief executive Elon Musk had in October said the company will enter the Indian market in 2021.

"American auto major Tesla will have its distribution facility (sale centres) for its cars in India from next year and considering the demand it would look into setting up of manufacturing here. India has the potential to become the largest EV (electric vehicle) producer in the world in the next five years," Gadkari told PTI.

A recent report also suggested that Tesla may open bookings in the coming months, with deliveries supposedly following through in June-July 2021.

With India's pledge to reduce carbon emissions by 30-35 per cent by 2030 and efforts to cut down on Rs 8 lakh crore-worth crude oil imports, the focus is also on green fuel and electricity as well as EVs, the minister said.

Tesla will start its operations in India in 2021, confirms Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Image: Reuters

Stressing that India is power surplus, Gadkari said the benefits of e-mobility solutions are immense here.

"The Centre intends to have an electric vehicle sales penetration of 30 per cent for private cars, 70 per cent for commercial cars, 40 per cent for buses, and 80 per cent for two and three-wheelers by 2030 by providing various incentives, which are likely to drive the growth of EV market in India," Gadkari said.

Also, the government is planning to set up at least one e-charging kiosk at each of the around 69,000 petrol pumps across the country with an aim to accelerate the uptake of EVs, he added.

Gadkari said it was an opportune time to harbour the ambition of becoming number one in EVs as raw material and skilled manpower was available in India, making it a "win-win situation".

In October this year, Musk had said "next year for sure," while replying to a query on Tesla's India plans on Twitter.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had said it is looking for potential investment from Tesla in the state and has held discussions with the company.

Maharashtra is already home to a host of domestic and foreign automobile manufacturers with Chakan Industrial belt near Pune a major automobile hub in the state.

In India, Tesla is expected to continue to follow its unique direct sales model in India, just like it does in the USA. The company controls its own sales channels, selling its cars via showrooms and centres it owns itself. These centres are even manned by Tesla's own employees, the idea being the traditional pressures of a dealer-buyer relationship are dealt away with.

The EV maker has even changed how you might service a car, most glitches and updates are fixed over-the-air while 80 per cent of its customer's service requests are handled by a team of model service technicians, again employed full-time by the company. For issues that can't be solved at home, the company has a relatively slim network of self-owned service centres where owners can bring their car in for repairs. Most of the scheduling and payments for these happen online with limited paperwork involved. It is still not known how Tesla will replicate this model in India, with the very limited numbers it is expected to do initially and the wide distances its target markets are most likely to be separated by.

With input from PTI

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

FASTags to be mandatory for all vehicles from 1 Jan, says Union minister Nitin Gadkari

Dec 24, 2020
FASTags to be mandatory for all vehicles from 1 Jan, says Union minister Nitin Gadkari
Indian highways will be toll naka-free in two years, says Nitin Gadkari; collection to be done via GPS-based system

NewsTracker

Indian highways will be toll naka-free in two years, says Nitin Gadkari; collection to be done via GPS-based system

Dec 18, 2020
Not allowed to speak during parliamentary panel meet, Rahul Gandhi tells LS Speaker after Prakash Javadekar dig

NewsTracker

Not allowed to speak during parliamentary panel meet, Rahul Gandhi tells LS Speaker after Prakash Javadekar dig

Dec 17, 2020
Tesla India is expected to debut in India next month; might start deliveries from June 2021

Tesla India

Tesla India is expected to debut in India next month; might start deliveries from June 2021

Dec 28, 2020
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy turns 48: Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh send wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM

NewsTracker

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy turns 48: Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh send wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM

Dec 21, 2020
Women, children among 33 injured after pick-up van carrying marriage party overturns in Maharashtra's Dahanu

Women, children among 33 injured after pick-up van carrying marriage party overturns in Maharashtra's Dahanu

Dec 26, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020