Saturday, February 02, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Tesla to start taking orders for lower-priced version of Model 3 in China

Tesla has sent two ships and at least one cargo plane with Model 3 vehicles to China.

Reuters Feb 02, 2019 12:58:48 IST

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said it will start taking orders in China on 1 February for a lower-priced version of its Model 3 car, as it seeks to accelerate China sales hit by trade friction between Washington and Beijing.

The California-based firm said in a statement that Chinese customers will be allowed to place orders for a long-range, rear-wheel-drive Model 3 variant whose price will start at CNY 4,33,000 ($64,300.56, Rs 45,87,492)

Previously, the starting price for a Model 3 in China was CNY 4,99,000 (Rs 52,86,740), for an all-wheel-drive long-range version. Tesla said earlier this year that it plans to start delivering Model 3 cars to customers in China in March.

Tesla currently imports all the cars it sells in China but is in the process of building a factory in Shanghai that will manufacture Model 3 cars in the initial phase.

Tesla Model 3. Image: Reuters

Tesla Model 3. Image: Reuters

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on a post-earnings call on 30 January that Tesla’s Fremont factory is focussed almost entirely on building Model 3s for China and Europe.

“It’s very important to get those cars, especially to China, as soon as possible. We hope the trade negotiations go well, but it’s not clear. But we need to get them there while there’s sort of a de facto - sort of a truce on the tariff war,” Musk said.

Tesla has sent two ships and at least one cargo plane with Model 3 vehicles to China, a logistics source familiar with the matter said.

The company said in October that its China sales have been hammered after Beijing raised tariffs on imports of US autos to 40 percent in July. China has since temporarily suspended the additional 25 percent tariff, reducing it to the 15 percent level.

Tesla has adjusted prices of its US-made cars in China to keep its cars affordable in the country, a move also aimed at helping it fend off competition from a swathe of domestic electric vehicle startups such as Nio Inc, Byton and XPeng Motors.

Tesla has said that it wants to start production at its Shanghai plant in the second half this year and is aiming to build 3,000 Model 3 vehicles per week.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

What you missed in Science this week – 1 February 2019 | Tech2 Science

What you missed in Science this week – 1 February 2019 | Tech2 Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

also see

Tesla

Tesla’s battery-powered Model 3 gets the green light to hit the road in Europe

Jan 22, 2019

Tesla

Tesla is cutting thousands of jobs as the electric Model 3 goes into production

Jan 18, 2019

Tesla

Tesla Model 3 clears final hurdle, to hit European road soon

Jan 22, 2019

Tesla

Tesla to reduce production hours for higher-priced Model S and Model X cars

Jan 24, 2019

Tesla

Tesla signs preliminary agreement with China’s Tianjin Lishen for battery supply

Jan 22, 2019

EV batteries

Toyota and Panasonic join hands to make electric vehicle batteries in 2020

Jan 22, 2019

science

ISRO

ISRO opens doors to India's first Human Spaceflight Centre in Bangalore

Feb 01, 2019

Kalpana Chawla

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Astronaut, inspiration, the first Indian woman in space

Feb 01, 2019

NewsTracker

Budget 2019: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says agriculture, healthcare and education sectors likely to receive priority attention

Jan 31, 2019

Environment

China failing to cut methane emissions by not enforcing regulations well enough

Jan 31, 2019