Wednesday, July 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

The Associated Press 11 July, 2018 10:06 IST

Tesla to build its first factory outside the United States in China's Shanghai

Tesla said construction would begin in the "near future", once official permits are obtained.

Electric car producer Tesla will build its first factory outside the United States in Shanghai, becoming the first wholly foreign-owned automaker in China.

Tesla Inc's announcement comes amid mounting US-Chinese tension over technology and follows Beijing's April promise to end restrictions that required foreign automakers to work through local partners.

Tesla said construction would begin in the near future, once official permits are obtained. It said production would begin two to three years after that and eventually increase to 5,00,000 vehicles annually.

No financial details of the agreement signed on Tuesday were announced. A city government statement said the factory would be the biggest foreign investment to date in Shanghai, a base for joint ventures between General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG and a state-owned automaker.

The signing ceremony was attended by Tesla chairman Elon Musk, Mayor Ying Yong and other Chinese officials, according to the city government.

China is the world's biggest electric vehicle market but Tesla and other producers including GM and Nissan Motor Co had been reluctant to transfer manufacturing to this country due to the requirement to share technology with Chinese partners that might become rivals.

Tesla began selling cars in China in 2014, shipping them from its California factory, which added a 15 percent import duty to the price. Despite that, China quickly became its No 2 market after the United States.

"Tesla is deeply committed to the Chinese market," the company said in a statement.

Tesla is among companies hit by additional 25 percent import duties imposed by Beijing in retaliation for a tariff hike by US president Trump in a dispute over technology policy.

"The tariffs may have accelerated their plans for sure, but longer term they need a presence in the largest auto market globally," said Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Tesla has discussed opening a factory in China since at least 2016. "Still need to see how it gets paid for, which has been a concern," Osborne added.

Automakers are pouring billions of dollars into developing electric car models for China.

GM, Ford Motor Co, VW, Nissan and other competitors have announced ventures with local automakers to develop models for China's lower-income market.

Sales of pure-electric passenger vehicles in China rose 82 percent last year to 4,68,000, according to an industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. That was more than double the US level of just under 2,00,000.

Beijing is using access to its market as leverage to induce global automakers to help Chinese brands develop battery and other technology.

Auto brands in China are required to make electric vehicles at least 10 percent of their sales starting next year or buy credits from competitors that exceed their quotas. Later, they face pressure to raise those sales in order to satisfy fuel efficiency requirements that increase annually.

Also Tuesday, Germany's BMW AG announced a partnership with China's biggest SUV maker, Great Wall Motor, to produce electric versions of its MINI cars.

Tesla said it also would set up a research and development facility in Shanghai.

The company said the China factory would not affect production in the United States, which is forecast to increase.

Tesla announced last year it was talking to the Shanghai city government about possibly building a factory.

The plan went ahead after Beijing said in April it would end limits on foreign ownership of electric vehicle producers this year.

Industry analysts said that the ruling Communist Party believes its own producers such as BYD Auto are close to being able to compete with global brands in performance and price.

Ownership restrictions on other parts of the auto industry are to end by 2022, the government said.

The city government statement said local authorities will "strongly support" Tesla as part of efforts to develop Shanghai as a center for electric research and production.

tags


latest videos

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

also see

Tesla

Tesla signs an MoU to build a manufacturing plant in Shanghai

Jul 10, 2018

Tesla

Tesla Fremont factory undergoing third investigation for occupational safety

Jul 06, 2018

Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk barked at engineers and workers to meet Model 3 target

Jul 03, 2018

Tesla Crash

Battery inside the Tesla Model S reignited twice during the 8 May crash: NTSB report

Jun 27, 2018

Tesla

Tesla Model 3 production target reached several hours after deadline: Report

Jul 02, 2018

Tesla

Tesla's engineering chief Doug Field quits after taking a leave of absence

Jul 03, 2018

science

Data

Demand for data scientists in India soars by over 400 percent in one year: Study

Jul 11, 2018

Ivory

Traders are still selling illegal ivory openly across Europe, says report

Jul 11, 2018

Space

Zimbabwe launches space agency to deploy observation satellites, navigation systems

Jul 11, 2018

Drug Discovery

New Alzheimer's drug from Biogen and Eisai shows promise in mid-stage trials

Jul 10, 2018