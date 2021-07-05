Monday, July 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Tesla registers record deliveries of over 200,000 vehicles as semiconductor shortage tests industry

Tesla delivered 201,250 vehicles in the second quarter, overtaking the previous record set in January.


Agence France-PresseJul 05, 2021 11:11:04 IST

Tesla scored record car deliveries in the second quarter, while Ford reported higher US auto sales despite a drag from the worldwide semiconductor shortage in June, the companies said Friday. Tesla delivered 201,250 vehicles during the period, overtaking the previous record set in January and prompting a cheer from Tesla chief Elon Musk, who has lamented the chip shortage and other supply chain problems in recent months as the company has moved to ramp up production.

"Congrats Tesla Team on over 200,000 car built & delivered in Q2, despite many challenges!!" Musk said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Ford became the latest automaker to report higher US sales in the most recent quarter, releasing June figures that brought the quarterly total to 475,327, up about 10 percent from the same three months of the prior year.

However, Ford's said June sales plunged 27 percent from the year-ago period and also suffered a steep decline compared to May and April.

The June data included a big decline in sales of Ford's market-leading F-150 pickup truck line as the chip crunch constrains production and limits the cars available for sale.

On the positive side, tight inventories have boosted pricing, with Ford's average transaction price up $6,400 from a year ago at $47,800.

Ford also said it had seen reservations of more than 100,000 for its all-electric F-150 Lightning version of the truck since unveiling the model in May.

Shares of Tesla rose 0.1 percent to close at $678.90, while Ford likewise added 0.1 percent to $14.93.

