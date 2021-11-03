FP Trending

Tesla is introducing a new at-home wall charger with the capacity to work with all electric vehicles (EVs) in North America. The charger, which comes with a J1772 connector, is priced at $415.

This marks the first time that the company is selling a charger without its proprietary connector in the region. The charger is designed for both outdoor and indoor installation and can charge at up to 9.6 kW. Tesla vehicle owners can use the device with an adapter.

The charger is basically a reworked version of the Tesla Gen 2 home charger. However, it misses out on some advanced features such as Wi-Fi, that Tesla offers on its Gen 3 charger. The device also features multiple power settings and a 7.3-metre or 24-foot cable length.

The company still recommends that Tesla vehicle owners use the company’s regular Wall Connector charger.

While there are many options available for home charging of non-Tesla EVs, the company may be producing the new chargers for its Destination Charging network, which sometimes hosts non-Tesla EVs.

The news of the new at-home charger follows the company's decision to open up its Supercharger network to other EVs for the first time. The company is launching a pilot program in the Netherlands that opens the fast-charging network to non-Tesla EVs.

According to TechCrunch, the non-Tesla EVs will incur additional expenses on electricity as well as other charges “to make the locations suitable for cars from other brands,” according to the company. The users will also have to indicate on the app when to begin and end the charging session, unlike those with Tesla EVs. Only EVs with a CCS standard connection will be eligible to participate in the trial run of the Supercharger network.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had earlier indicated that his company could implement dynamic pricing for the proprietary charger in North America during busy periods.