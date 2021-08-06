Friday, August 06, 2021Back to
Tesla excluded from White House event for major electric vehicle announcement as General Motors, Ford and Stellantis attend

US President Joe Biden unveiled a big push for zero-emissions vehicles at the White House event to which Tesla wasn't invited, with company boss Elon Musk terming it "odd".


Agence France-PresseAug 06, 2021 11:30:36 IST

Tesla, the global leader in electric cars, was excluded from the White House event Thursday where US President Joe Biden unveiled a big push for zero-emissions vehicles.

"Yeah, seems odd that Tesla wasn't invited," Elon Musk tweeted about the event that featured legacy American carmakers General Motors, Ford and Chrysler's parent company Stellantis.

The irascible entrepreneur has been a pacesetter in the industry, and Tesla last month reported its first-ever quarterly profit above $1 billion on record deliveries.

But he also has a rocky record in relations with workers at his factories, including firing a union organiser and tweeting anti-union comments, which lead to a lawsuit by the United Auto Workers labour group.

Asked whether the snub was related to Tesla's non-union status, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters the invited companies "are the three largest key players of the United Auto Workers. So I’ll let you draw your own conclusion."

But she said the Biden administration welcomes the efforts of all manufacturers working on electric vehicles, including Tesla.

Image: Reuters

Elon Musk's rocky past with the United Auto Workers union appears to have been the reason for Tesla's exclusion from the EV event. Image: Reuters

"I would not expect this is the last time we talked about clean cars, the move for electric vehicles, and we look forward to having a range of partners in that effort," Psaki said.

Interviewed on CNBC, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he did not know why Tesla was excluded.

Musk responded by sharing a meme that read: "I'm not saying it's sabotage. But it's sabotage."

