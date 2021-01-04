Monday, January 04, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Tesla delivered 4,99,550 cars to customers in 2020; Elon Musk says it is a 'major milestone' for the company

Tesla's entry-level Model 3 and its crossover Model Y accounted for nearly 86 percent of deliveries.


Agence France-PresseJan 04, 2021 14:14:07 IST

Tesla delivered a record number of cars in 2020, the company said, just narrowly missing its half a million target for the year. The pioneering high-end electric vehicle maker delivered 180,570 cars to customers and produced 179,757 in the fourth quarter of the year, it said in a statement Saturday. Tesla's previous record was 139,300 vehicles delivered in the third quarter of 2020. For the full year, Tesla delivered 499,550 cars to customers, just shy of its target of half a million, and produced 509,737 units.

Tesla delivered 4,99,550 cars to customers in 2020; Elon Musk says it is a major milestone for the company

Tesla chief and co-founder Elon Musk hailed the figures as a "major milestone" for the firm.

The firm said its delivery count was conservative and that final numbers could vary by up to half a percentage point or more.

Tesla chief and co-founder Elon Musk hailed the figures as a "major milestone" for the firm.

"At the start of Tesla, I thought we had (optimistically) a 10 percent chance of surviving at all," the mercurial tech entrepreneur tweeted.

Tesla's entry-level Model 3 and its crossover Model Y accounted for nearly 86 percent of deliveries, with the balance split between the luxury Model S sedan and the Model X SUV.

The company also said Saturday that production of its Model Y had begun at its Chinese plant in Shanghai, with deliveries expected to begin shortly.

Tesla has long aimed to manufacture electric cars for the masses and in September Musk, the world's second richest person, said developments in battery technology meant the firm was looking at fielding a $25,000 model in around three years' time.

The company joined the prestigious Standard & Poor's 500 stock index on 21 December.

Though its car production is modest compared with rivals, Tesla's growth prospects have spurred investors to push up its value so that it is now worth more than General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Honda, Fiat Chrysler and Volkswagen combined.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Tesla India

Tesla India is expected to debut in India next month; might start deliveries from June 2021

Dec 28, 2020
Tesla India is expected to debut in India next month; might start deliveries from June 2021
Tesla will start its operations in India in 2021, confirms Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Tesla India

Tesla will start its operations in India in 2021, confirms Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Dec 29, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020