tech2 News Staff

An affordable Tesla has just broken cover – but before you get too excited, let us tell you that it is the Tesla Cyberquad for kids, which has just been listed on Tesla’s website, priced at $1,900 (Rs 1.42 lakh), or roughly the price of an Ather 450X electric scooter. The kiddie Cyberquad is not a new sight – Tesla chief Elon Musk had given the world its first glimpse of the Cyberquad for adults a couple of years ago at the world premiere of the much-vaunted Tesla Cybertruck, and the model for kids is a lot like it, except it’s much smaller.

Another major difference is the Cyberquad for kids will actually start shipping in the US in the next two to four weeks, unlike the Cyberquad for adults, which is yet to go on sale.

The Cyberquad for kids retains the design essence of the Cybertruck, sporting familiar, angular bodywork with flattened panels, as well as LED light bars front and back. It has a full steel frame construction, a cushioned seat, adjustable suspension (with a monoshock at the rear) and a rear disc brake. Recommended age for the Cyberquad for kids is eight and above, and maximum weight capacity is 68 kg.

As for performance, the Cyberquad for kids has two speed settings – 8 kph and 16 kph – and can reverse at a speed of up to 8 kph. Range is said to be in excess of 24 kilometres, which should be plenty for some regular mucking-about. And it’s safe to say that while this is designed for kids, adults who are fans of Tesla will likely still want to get their hands on this one, given the Cyberquad for adults doesn’t seem to be any closer to shipping at present.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.