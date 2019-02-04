Monday, February 04, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Tesla agrees to buy Maxwell Technologies to help make higher capacity batteries

As of now, Japan’s Panasonic is the exclusive battery cell supplier for Tesla cars.

Reuters Feb 04, 2019 22:00:50 IST

Tesla has agreed to buy energy storage company Maxwell Technologies Inc for $218 million in an all-stock deal that could help the electric car maker produce batteries that hold more energy and last longer at a time when it needs to cut costs and faces growing competition.

Tesla is rapidly increasing production of its Model 3 sedan and needs to lower the price to reach a broader customer base than its pure luxury vehicles.

Maxwell executives told investors in January that it had developed and patented a “dry electrode” technology that could significantly increase the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicle batteries. In a presentation, Maxwell said it expected strategic alliances “within six months” centred around this technology.

The company also makes ultracapacitors, which discharge energy faster than batteries and are seen as complementing battery technology.

A Tesla charging station for its electric cars. Reuters

A Tesla charging station for its electric cars. Reuters

Ultracapacitors, combined with the energy of batteries, can enable rapid response times, function across a broader temperature range and lengthen battery life by up to two times, according to a blog post on Maxwell’s website.

Volvo-owner Geely Holding Group last May announced a deal with Maxwell and described the company’s ultracapacitor technology as helping to deliver “peak power” for hybrid cars.

“Tesla needs Maxwell’s solvent-free battery electrode manufacturing for a viable path to lower battery costs,” said Craig Irwin of Roth Capital Partners. “Real competitors are coming now, so Tesla needs to move fast.”

Maxwell’s customers also include General Motors and Lamborghini.

The offer values each Maxwell share at $4.75, representing a 55 percent premium to the stock’s closing price on Friday, the companies said. Maxwell shares rose to trade at $4.58.

Currently, Japan’s Panasonic is the exclusive battery cell supplier for Tesla cars.

Tesla chief Elon Musk had highlighted the importance of ultracapacitors back in 2013.

“I’m a big fan of ultracapacitors. Was going to do my PhD at Stanford on them. But we need a breakthrough in energy density...,” Musk had tweeted.

Tesla also sells power storage, often in conjunction with its solar power business, and ultracapacitors could be used in backup systems for homes and for utility power grids.

Maxwell expects the deal, which has already been approved by its board, to close in the second quarter of 2019, or shortly thereafter.

DLA Piper was Maxwell’s outside legal counsel, while Barclays Capital was the independent adviser. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati represented Tesla as outside legal counsel.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

also see

Tesla

Tesla’s battery-powered Model 3 gets the green light to hit the road in Europe

Jan 22, 2019

Tesla

Tesla Model 3 clears final hurdle, to hit European road soon

Jan 22, 2019

Tesla

Tesla signs preliminary agreement with China’s Tianjin Lishen for battery supply

Jan 22, 2019

Apple

Apple dismisses more than 200 employees from its autonomous vehicle project: Report

Jan 25, 2019

Tesla

Tesla to reduce production hours for higher-priced Model S and Model X cars

Jan 24, 2019

EV batteries

Toyota and Panasonic join hands to make electric vehicle batteries in 2020

Jan 22, 2019

science

Oceans

Oceans to get bluer and greener due to rising temperatures from climate change

Feb 04, 2019

Moon Mission

Chang'e-4 probe, rover survive first lunar night, wake up to record-low temperature

Feb 04, 2019

Asteroids

Asteroid impacts millions of years ago helped form Earth’s crust, continents

Feb 04, 2019

ISRO

ISRO opens doors to India's first Human Spaceflight Centre in Bangalore

Feb 01, 2019