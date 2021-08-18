Wednesday, August 18, 2021Back to
Tata Tigor EV Ziptron revealed ahead of 31 August launch, set to be India's most affordable electric car

The revamped Tata Tigor EV with Ziptron technology has a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, output of 75 hp and 170 Nm and an expected range of over 250 kilometres.


tech2 News StaffAug 18, 2021 11:52:38 IST

Tata Motors has taken the wraps off its latest electric vehicle - the updated Tata Tigor EV with Ziptron technology. Bookings for the Tigor EV Ziptron are now open, and the launch is scheduled for 31 August. Today, Tata Motors provided a look at its latest EV that aims to further strengthen the company's hold over the country's electric vehicle segment, and is set to become India's most affordable EV.

Technically, the Tigor EV was never discontinued – a few weeks ago, it was rebranded the Xpres-T, and positioned as a fleet-only offering. However, despite being facelifted, the electric compact sedan carried on with its older 72-volt architecture and 21.5 kWh battery pack. Tata’s Ziptron technology – which debuted with the Tata Nexon EV – packs in capabilities far superior to those of the Xpres-T’s powertrain.

The Tata Tigor EV Ziptron is expected to have a range of over 250 kilometres. Image: Tata Motors

The Tata Tigor EV Ziptron is expected to have a range of over 250 kilometres. Image: Tata Motors

Tata’s Ziptron-powered vehicles come with a high-voltage 300+ volt permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, which is leagues ahead of the 72-volt AC induction-type motor on the Tigor EV in terms of performance. In the Nexon EV, Tata fitted a larger 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, and in the Tigor EV Ziptron, there’s a smaller, 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Tata Motors made no mention of the Tigor EV Ziptron’s range at the unveil, but while the Tigor Ziptron is unlikely to match the Nexon EV’s claimed 312 km range, it’s clear that its range will be much higher than the Xpres-T’s claim of 213 km. Tata Motors had previously revealed Ziptron vehicles will have a range of at least 250 kilometres, so the new Tigor EV’s range will certainly breach that figure. Both the battery and motor get an eight-year, 1,60,000-kilometre warranty.

Automatic climate control comes standard with the Tata Tigor EV Ziptron. Image: Tata Motors

Automatic climate control comes standard with the Tata Tigor EV Ziptron. Image: Tata Motors

The new Tata Tigor EV’s motor puts out 75 hp and 170 Nm of torque, which, while lower than those of the Nexon EV, is still a significant jump over the Xpres-T (34 hp and 65 Nm more), with a claimed 0-60 kph time of 5.7 seconds. What’s more, Ziptron technology will enable the Tigor EV to be fast-charged from 0 to 80 percent in about an hour’s time; a significant improvement over the Xpres-T, which takes about double that time.

In terms of equipment, the Tata Tigor EV Ziptron will feature automatic climate control and a portable charging cable as standard, and will also get a height-adjustable driver’s seat, power-folding ORVMs, a 7.0-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers and four tweeters, push-button start as well as the iRA connected car suite with over 30 connected car functions. Boot space is rated at 316 litres, which goes up to 375 litres if a buyer chooses to ditch the spare wheel.

The icing on the cake will be the CCS2 charging standard the Tigor EV is compatible with, which will grant it access to India’s rapidly-expanding EV fast-charging network. And to top it off, the Tata Tigor EV is likely to undercut the Tata Nexon EV on price, which currently is priced from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom), by a substantial margin.

