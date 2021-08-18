Wednesday, August 18, 2021Back to
Tata Tigor EV Ziptron reveal highlights: Revamped compact electric sedan features 26 kWh battery, bookings open

tech2 News StaffAug 18, 2021 11:23:47 IST

The Tata Tigor EV is being reintroduced with Tata Motors’ new Ziptron powertrain, which is set to bring higher range and significantly improved performance for the compact e-sedan.

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Tata Tigor EV Ziptron launch date revealed

    Bookings for the Tata Tigor EV Ziptron get underway today, with the launch scheduled for 31 August.

  • 11:20 (IST)

    Tata Tigor EV Ziptron features

    As standard, the Tigor EV gets automatic climate control and the 'Sport' drive mode. Also part of the equipment list are a 7.0-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers and four tweeters, height-adjustable driver's seat, power-folding ORVMs, push-button start and a portable charging cable.

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Tata Tigor EV Ziptron charging details

    The Tata Tigor EV Ziptron adopts the widely-accepted CCS2 charging standard, and supports fast-charging as well. It will take only about an hour to go from 0 to 80 percent with fast-charging, and 8.5 hours when slow charging.

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Tata Tigor EV Ziptron performance and battery details

    The Tata Tigor EV Ziptron has a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, an output of up to 75 hp and 170 Nm of torque, can go from 0-60 kph in 5.7 seconds. Eight-year warranty on the battery and motor.

  • 11:06 (IST)

    The key aspects of Tata's Ziptron tech

    There are five pillars that make up Tata Motors' Ziptron technology for electric vehicles, Anand Kulkarni explains. 

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Tata Tigor EV Ziptron unveil begins

    Tata Motors' Anand Kulkarni kicks off the unveil of the Tigor EV Ziptron by mentioning there are more than 8,500 EVs from Tata plying on Indian roads, with over 6,000 of these being the Nexon EV, which was launched at the start of 2020. 

  • 10:59 (IST)

    Watch the unveil of the Tata Tigor EV Ziptron

    You can follow the live stream of the Tata Tigor EV Ziptron unveil right here.

  • 10:29 (IST)

    Older Tigor EV rebranded for fleet buyers

    The older Tata Tigor EV continues to be on sale, but it has been given a facelift as well as a new name - Xpres-T. It's aimed solely at fleet buyers, and to distinguish it from the Tigor EV Ziptron, Tata offers it only in white with steel wheels. 

  • 10:20 (IST)

    A new lease of life for the Tigor EV

    A few years ago, Tata had introduced the Tigor EV - its first production EV - for government authorities and fleet buyers, and in 2019, it was also made available to private buyers, but found few takers because of its limited range and performance. The Tigor EV Ziptron aims to change all that.

  • 10:01 (IST)

    Welcome to the Tata Tigor EV Ziptron launch LIVE blog!

    Good morning, folks! In just about an hour from now, Tata Motors will begin the unveil of the revamped Tata Tigor EV, which will now feature the company's Ziptron technology. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates LIVE from the event!

Today is the day – Tata Motors is all set to reintroduce the Tigor EV with its Ziptron technology, which promises to bring significant improvements in performance and range. A few years ago, Tata had introduced the Tigor EV for government authorities and fleet buyers, and in 2019, it was also made available to private buyers, but found few takers because of its somewhat limited range and performance. However, Tata now promises to solve those concerns by rolling out a revamped Tigor EV with its Ziptron technology.

Technically, the Tigor EV was never discontinued – a few weeks ago, it was rebranded the Xpres-T, and positioned as a fleet-only offering. However, despite being facelifted, the electric compact sedan carried on with its older 72-volt architecture and 21.5 kWh battery pack. Tata’s Ziptron technology – which debuted with the Tata Nexon EV – packs in capabilities far superior to those of the Xpres-T’s powertrain.

Tata’s Ziptron-powered vehicles will come with a high-voltage 300+ volt permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, which is leagues ahead of the 72V AC induction-type motor on the Tigor EV in terms of performance. In the Nexon EV, Tata fitted a larger 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, and while it isn’t known as yet if the Tigor EV will have a similar-size battery, but if it does, it’s clear that its range will be much higher than the Xpres-T’s 213 km claimed range, and likely to clear the 300 km mark. Tata Motors had previously revealed Ziptron vehicles will have a range of at least 250 kilometres, so the new Tigor EV’s range will certainly breach that figure.

The new Tata Tigor EV’s performance will also be a leap and a half over that of the Xpres-T. Its motor is likely to put out over 120 hp and 240 Nm of torque, which should bless the Tigor EV with a 0-100 kph time of under 10 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 100 kph. What’s more, Ziptron technology will enable the Tigor EV to be fast-charged from 0 to 80 percent in about an hour’s time; a significant improvement over the Xpres-T, which takes about double that time.

The icing on the cake will be the CCS2 charging standard the Tigor EV will follow, which will grant it access to India’s rapidly-expanding EV fast-charging network. And to top it off, the Tata Tigor EV is likely to undercut the Tata Nexon EV on price, which currently is priced from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

The launch of the new Tata Tigor EV is likely to take place in the coming weeks, and it is an opportune time, as several states – including Maharashtra and Gujarat – have rolled out lucrative incentives for EV buyers. Maharashtra, in particular, is currently offering a subsidy of as much as Rs 2.5 lakh for electric cars and SUVs, which the new Tata Tigor EV is likely to benefit greatly from.



