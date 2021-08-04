tech2 News Staff

After a brief hiatus, the Tata Tiago NRG has made its return in the Indian market today – now facelifted, the 2021 Tata Tiago NRG has been launched at a price of Rs 6.57 lakh for the manual version and Rs 7.04 lakh for the automated manual transmission (AMT) version. It was in 2018 that Tata first rolled out the 'NRG' version of its entry-level hatchback, presenting a crossover-themed Tiago for those who aspired to own a vehicle that was more SUV-like. The facelift, of course, brings the NRG in line with the Tiago facelift, which was launched early in 2020.

With the midlife update, the Tata Tiago NRG now features the same grille as the standard hatchback (with tri-arrow motifs incorporated) and the same bumper; it does, however, sport a faux three-slot skid plate up front, heavy body cladding wrapped around the lower half of the car, chunky roof rails and 15-inch ‘Hyperstyle’ steel wheels that have been styled to look like alloys. Ground clearance of the Tata Tiago NRG is rated at 181 mm.

Features of the Tata Tiago NRG facelift include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, an eight-speaker sound system, rear defroster and wiper, a reverse camera, push-button start and more. There are four colour options on offer – white, grey, red and green.

The Tiago NRG facelift is available only in a fully-loaded, top-spec variant, with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 83 hp and 113 Nm of torque. It also gets the same five-speed manual and AMT options as the standard Tiago.

The Tata Tiago NRG’s only real rival is the Ford Freestyle, which the Tata undercuts by over Rs 70,000. Tata Motors also intends to bolster its presence in the SUV segment with the launch of the Tata HBX micro-SUV, which is expected to be introduced closer to Diwali this year.