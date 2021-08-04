Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

After a brief hiatus, the Tata Tiago NRG is all set to make a return to the Indian market today. We're just a little while away from the launch of the 2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift, which marks a comeback for the tougher-looking Tiago. It was in 2018 that Tata first rolled out the 'NRG' version of its entry-level hatchback, presenting a crossover-themed Tiago for those who aspired to own a vehicle that was more SUV-like. The facelift, of course, brings the NRG in line with the Tiago facelift, which was launched early in 2020.

With the midlife update, the Tata Tiago NRG will now feature the same grille as the standard hatchback (with tri-arrow motifs incorporated) and the same bumper; it will, however, also sport a faux three-slot skid plate up front, heavy body cladding wrapped around the lower half of the car, chunky roof rails and steel wheels that have been styled to look like alloys. The Tiago NRG facelift is also expected to be available only in a fully-loaded, top-spec variant, with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine and five-speed manual and AMT options as the standard Tiago.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates live from the launch!