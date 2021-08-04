Wednesday, August 04, 2021Back to
Tata Tiago NRG facelift India launch highlights: Refreshed cross-hatchback priced from Rs 6.57 lakh

tech2 News StaffAug 04, 2021 12:01:44 IST

The Tata Tiago NRG was discontinued in 2020, but is making a return to the market in facelift form.

  • 12:01 (IST)

    Time for the prices!

    The Tata Tiago NRG facelift has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 6.57 lakh for the manual version and Rs 7.09 lakh for the AMT version (ex-showroom, Delhi).

  • 11:54 (IST)

    Tiago NRG facelift highlights

    Here's a quick look at some of the highlights of the 2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    2021 Tata Tiago NRG design changes

    With this update, the Tata Tiago NRG will be more in line design and styling-wise with the standard Tiago hatchback, which was facelifted early in 2020.

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Tiago NRG returns after a hiatus

    First launched in 2018, the Tiago NRG is largely identical to the standard hatch but features body cladding wrapped around the lower half of the car, aimed at adding a bit of SUV flavour to the package. The facelifted NRG is expected to feature chunkier skid plates front and back, roof rails and new stylised steel wheels.

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Tata Tiago NRG launch today!

    Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to Tech2's live coverage of the 2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift launch. The event gets underway in a little under half an hour, so sit tight as we bring you all the updates straight from the launch. 

After a brief hiatus, the Tata Tiago NRG is all set to make a return to the Indian market today. We're just a little while away from the launch of the 2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift, which marks a comeback for the tougher-looking Tiago. It was in 2018 that Tata first rolled out the 'NRG' version of its entry-level hatchback, presenting a crossover-themed Tiago for those who aspired to own a vehicle that was more SUV-like. The facelift, of course, brings the NRG in line with the Tiago facelift, which was launched early in 2020.

With the midlife update, the Tata Tiago NRG will now feature the same grille as the standard hatchback (with tri-arrow motifs incorporated) and the same bumper; it will, however, also sport a faux three-slot skid plate up front, heavy body cladding wrapped around the lower half of the car, chunky roof rails and steel wheels that have been styled to look like alloys. The Tiago NRG facelift is also expected to be available only in a fully-loaded, top-spec variant, with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine and five-speed manual and AMT options as the standard Tiago.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates live from the launch!



