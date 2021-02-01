Monday, February 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Tata Tiago Limited Edition variant launched in India at 5.79 lakh: All you need to know

Tiago Limited Edition sports a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that makes 86 ps of max power at 6,000 rpm.


FP TrendingFeb 01, 2021 12:16:15 IST

Tata Motors unveils a new variant of its popular hatchback Tata Tiago. The new hatchback is called the Tiago Limited Edition that celebrates the first anniversary of the Tiago refresh range. The Tiago Limited Edition details are available on the company website. Tata Motors has launched the limited edition Tata Tiago t a price of Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The car is based on the XT trim and uses the same peppy design as the standard model with a range of style updates as well as comfort and convenience features.

Tata Tiago Limited Edition variant launched in India at 5.79 lakh: All you need to know

Tata Tiago Limited Edition

The car is available in colour options of Flame Red, Pearlescent White, and Daytona Grey. One of the significant features includes the 14-inch black finished alloy wheels giving it a more sporty character.

The Tiago Limited Edition gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and features 3D navigation through Navimaps along with support for voice commands that can be used for various range of features. For safety, the Tiago Limited Edition will come with parking assist with the display.

On the exterior, the features remain more or less the same, like the angular headlamps, dual-tone bumper, chrome garnished fog lamps, side character lines, sculpted hood, boomerang styled tail lamps, and rear spoiler.

Tata Tiago Limited Edition engine

Tiago Limited Edition sports a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that makes 86 ps of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of max torque at 3,300 rpm. The engine comes mated with a 5-speed manual transmission and misses out on the AMT option.

The car continues to have its safety advantages, being the safest car in its class wherein the car had received a 4-star safety rating in crash tests conducted by Global NCAP.

Some standard safety features of the new Tiago Limited Edition include ABS with EBD, driver and co-driver airbag, speed sensing auto door lock, corner stability control, immobilizer,  rear smart wiper and wash, over-speed alert, follow me home lamps, and day & night inside rearview mirror.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Tata Safari

Tata Motors to launch Safari 2021 in India today: All you need to know

Jan 26, 2021
Tata Motors to launch Safari 2021 in India today: All you need to know
Tata Safari 2021 unveiled in India, officially launch scheduled in February: All you need to know

Tata Safari 2021

Tata Safari 2021 unveiled in India, officially launch scheduled in February: All you need to know

Jan 27, 2021
Tata Altroz iTurbo with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine to launch today

Tata Altroz iTurbo

Tata Altroz iTurbo with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine to launch today

Jan 22, 2021
Tata Altroz iTurbo launched in India at a starting price of 7.73 lakh

Tata Altroz iTurbo

Tata Altroz iTurbo launched in India at a starting price of 7.73 lakh

Jan 23, 2021
Tata Altroz iTurbo review: High hopes, modest numbers

Tata Altroz iTurbo review

Tata Altroz iTurbo review: High hopes, modest numbers

Jan 29, 2021
TATA, CSIR in talks with Moderna to conduct trials, bring COVID-19 vaccine to India

covid-19 vaccine

TATA, CSIR in talks with Moderna to conduct trials, bring COVID-19 vaccine to India

Feb 01, 2021

science

Maine-based bluShift aerospace successfully launches prototype rocket in test flight

Rocket Launch

Maine-based bluShift aerospace successfully launches prototype rocket in test flight

Feb 01, 2021
Myths of COVID-19 vaccination: I don't need the vaccine if I stay home, physical distance, wear a mask in public

COVID-19 Vaccination

Myths of COVID-19 vaccination: I don't need the vaccine if I stay home, physical distance, wear a mask in public

Jan 29, 2021
US detects first instance of COVID-19 disease from South African SARS-CoV-2 variant

COVID-19 variants

US detects first instance of COVID-19 disease from South African SARS-CoV-2 variant

Jan 29, 2021
First-ever cloudless 'hot Jupiter' with four-day year discovered in exoplanet survey

Hot Jupiter

First-ever cloudless 'hot Jupiter' with four-day year discovered in exoplanet survey

Jan 28, 2021