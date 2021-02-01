FP Trending

Tata Motors unveils a new variant of its popular hatchback Tata Tiago. The new hatchback is called the Tiago Limited Edition that celebrates the first anniversary of the Tiago refresh range. The Tiago Limited Edition details are available on the company website. Tata Motors has launched the limited edition Tata Tiago t a price of Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The car is based on the XT trim and uses the same peppy design as the standard model with a range of style updates as well as comfort and convenience features.

The car is available in colour options of Flame Red, Pearlescent White, and Daytona Grey. One of the significant features includes the 14-inch black finished alloy wheels giving it a more sporty character.

The Tiago Limited Edition gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and features 3D navigation through Navimaps along with support for voice commands that can be used for various range of features. For safety, the Tiago Limited Edition will come with parking assist with the display.

On the exterior, the features remain more or less the same, like the angular headlamps, dual-tone bumper, chrome garnished fog lamps, side character lines, sculpted hood, boomerang styled tail lamps, and rear spoiler.

Tata Tiago Limited Edition engine

Tiago Limited Edition sports a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that makes 86 ps of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of max torque at 3,300 rpm. The engine comes mated with a 5-speed manual transmission and misses out on the AMT option.

The car continues to have its safety advantages, being the safest car in its class wherein the car had received a 4-star safety rating in crash tests conducted by Global NCAP.

Some standard safety features of the new Tiago Limited Edition include ABS with EBD, driver and co-driver airbag, speed sensing auto door lock, corner stability control, immobilizer, rear smart wiper and wash, over-speed alert, follow me home lamps, and day & night inside rearview mirror.