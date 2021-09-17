Friday, September 17, 2021Back to
Tata Safari Gold Edition launched to mark IPL 2021 resumption: Gets ventilated seats, wireless CarPlay

Marking the restart of the IPL 2021 cricketing league, Tata Motors has launched the Tata Safari Gold Edition with prices starting at Rs 21.90 lakh.


tech2 News StaffSep 17, 2021 18:38:26 IST

To mark the resumption of the IPL 2021 cricketing league, Tata Motors has rolled out a special edition of its flagship SUV, named the Tata Safari Gold. The ‘Gold’ suffix is a nod to the league being resumed in Dubai, which is also referred to as the ‘City of gold’. The Safari Gold will be offered in two versions – manual (Rs 21.90 lakh) and automatic (Rs 23.18 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom), which makes it pricier by a little over Rs 1.10 lakh compared to the Safari Adventure edition.

The Tata Safari Gold edition will be available with both manual and automatic transmissions. Image: Tata Motors

The Tata Safari Gold will be available in two exterior colourways - White Gold and Black Gold. The ‘Frost White’ option brings a black roof, and golden accents are common to both versions. The exteriors of the Black Gold colour are inspired by coffee beans, with golden highlights. On the interior front, the Safari Gold’s dashboard has a different insert along with more golden accents.

More importantly, the Tata Safari Gold packs new features on the inside such as white diamond-quilted leather seats with ventilation for both first and second rows, a wireless smartphone charger, an air purifier as well as wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay; additions that will make their way to the standard Safari as well.

Seat ventilation and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are the big additions on the inside. Image: Tata Motors

The Tata Safari Gold has the same powertrain options as other Safaris: a 2.0-litre, Kryotec diesel engine putting 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Buyers can either pick a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission to go with it.

As the festive season nears, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its smallest SUV yet, the Tata Punch, in the coming weeks. The Punch – Tata’s second model based on its ALFA architecture – will slot in under the Tata Nexon and is expected to be priced from Rs 5 lakh onwards.

