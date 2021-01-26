Overdrive

Tata Motors has officially unveiled the 2021 Tata Safari in India. The Tata Safari is the brand's new flagship, sitting above the Harrier with its three-row seating and an expanded list of features. The Safari will be available in 6 or 7 seater options with bookings set to open ahead of its launch in February. The Safari is a derivative of the Harrier but is 62mm longer, incorporating a stepped roof and a reworked rear section to accommodate the third row of seats.

The section aft of the B-pillar is longer and boxier, with lightly reworked tail lamps and a stepped roof, to allow for more headspace in the third row. The width(1894mm) and wheelbase(2741mm) remain unchanged from the Harrier, although the new SUV is a bit taller at 1,786mm (80m more) with the stepped roof and tiered seating, much like its predecessor. There is more chrome in the front with a new grille's tri-arrow motifs and skidplates finished in silver. Along the sides, the allow wheels have gone up a size to 18-inches while more prominent roof rails have been added. The rear-section features a new tailgate and LED taillamps with a flatter design.

The interiors feature a lighter Oyster White upholstery and door trim while the dash is now finished in a dark Ash Wood pattern. The original Safari's theatre-style seating has been incorporated here too, in the optional captain seats. These are reclinable and come with a 'boss mode' for added legroom on the passenger side. As for the third row, these seats are reclinable too with a separate AC unit, USB port and cubby holes. Boot space is more than the Harrier with the third row folded at 447 litres, going up to 910l with the 2nd row put away.

Notable new feature additions are the iRA suite of connected-car tech, mood lighting, TPMS and an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function. Carried over from the Harrier are the large panoramic sunroof, the 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple Carplay, 9-speaker JBL audio, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, auto headlamps and wipers, climate control, six-way powered driver's seats, tilt and telescopic steering, cruise control and a reverse parking camera.

Safety features include 6 airbags, the new added rear disc brakes, auto-dimming IRVMS, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat mounts, corner function foglamps, hill-hold, hill-descent control, corner-function fog lamps and a rear-view camera.

The same 2.0-litre FCA-sourced Multijet diesel engine from the Harrier, which Tata calls Kryotec, is fitted to the Safari with 172PS and 350Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox . Also, the traction-based drive and off-road modes that the Harrier first introduced to the Indian market have been carried over here too, although there is still no confirmation of a full-fledged 4x4 model like the original Safari.

The Tata Safari is also be based on the Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (Omega arc) from Tata Motors. This architecture is derived from Jaguar Land Rover's entry-level D8 SUV platform, variations of which supported cars like the pre-facelift Land Rover Discovery Sport, Jaguar E-Pace and the last-gen Range Rover Evoque. The Tata platform is based on a steel structure unlike JLR's aluminium one and also incorporates more affordable suspension tech like a rear torsion beam instead of a multi-link set-up.

The Tata Safari is expected to be priced at a premium of Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh over an equivalent Harrier. Prices for the Harrier currently start from Rs 13.84 lakh, going up to Rs 20.30 lakh, ex-showroom. The Tata Gravitas will compete with the likes of the MG Hector Plus and the upcoming new-gen Mahindra XUV500.