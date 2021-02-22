Monday, February 22, 2021Back to
Tata Safari 2021 India launch LIVE: Tata Motors will be announcing the prices of its new three-row flagship SUV

tech2 News StaffFeb 22, 2021 10:31:49 IST

The Tata Safari is a brand-new three-row SUV which gets a 2.0-litre, 170 hp diesel engine.

  • 10:57 (IST)

    You can watch the live stream of the 2021 Tata Safari launch here.

  • 10:40 (IST)

    Tata revives the Safari nameplate

    The 'Safari' name returns to the market after a brief hiatus. Fans of the SUV will remember the Tata Safari Storme, which had been on sale for the better part of a decade, but was discontinued well ahead of the implementation of BS6 emission norms.

  • 10:31 (IST)

    New Safari follows Altroz iTurbo

    The new Tata Safari is Tata Motors’ second launch of 2021; it follows the introduction of the Tata Altroz i-Turbo, which is a more powerful petrol alternative for those who seeking something peppier than the standard Altroz petrol. It features a 1.2-litre, 110 hp turbo-petrol engine paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox

  • 10:14 (IST)

    We're coming to you LIVE from the launch of the 2021 Tata Safari!
     

    Tata Motors is all set to launch the new-generation Safari today. Tata chose to revive the iconic Safari nameplate for its brand-new, three-row flagship SUV. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates on the prices, variants and more details of the new Tata Safari shortly.

After weeks of drip-feeding information about its newest SUV, Tata Motors is all set to launch the new-generation Safari today. Tata chose to revive the iconic Safari nameplate for its brand-new, three-row flagship SUV, which was originally showcased as the Tata Gravitas at Auto Expo 2020. Set to go up against some established names in the segment, the Tata Safari finally goes on sale today, with its prices set to be announced in a little over an hour from now.

For the uninitiated, the new Tata Safari is Tata Motors’ second launch of 2021; it follows the introduction of the Tata Altroz i-Turbo, which is a more powerful petrol alternative for those who seeking something peppier than the standard Altroz petrol. It features a 1.2-litre, 110 hp turbo-petrol engine paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Tata is set to follow the Safari’s launch with the HBX mini-SUV, which was also showcased in concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates on the prices, variants and more details of the new Tata Safari shortly.



