Monday, October 04, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Tata Punch unveil highlights: Mini-SUV available with 1.2-litre petrol engine, AMT gets 'Traction Pro' mode

tech2 News StaffOct 04, 2021 11:46:16 IST

The Tata Punch, which is the second Tata model to be based on the carmaker’s ALFA architecture, is expected to go on sale in the second half of October.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Tata Punch: Bookings open

    You can now book the Tata Punch at your nearest Tata dealership or online by paying an amount of Rs 21,000. There is, however, no update on the exact launch date for the Punch just yet, but we expect it to take place in the second half of October.

  • 11:37 (IST)

    Tata Punch: Colours

    Here's a look at the seven colour options for the Tata Punch.

  • 11:36 (IST)

    Tata Punch: Four main trim levels on offer

    Buyers will be able to choose from four trim levels - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative (pictured here). 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice command functionality, engine start-stop button, height-adjustable driver's seat, cruise control available on the Accomplished trim. Alloy wheels, part-digital instrument cluster, projector headlights, automatic climate control, cooled glove box, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, iRA connected car features offered on the Creative version.

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Tata Punch driven to Sandakphu

    As part of its testing procedures, the Tata Punch was successfully driven to the mountain peak of Sandakphu.

  • 11:23 (IST)

    Tata Punch gets engine start-stop functionality

    The Tata Punch will come with an engine start-stop function to help improve fuel efficiency.

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Tata Punch AMT to get Traction Pro mode

    Tata Motors is adding a 'Traction Pro' mode to the AMT version of the Punch, which will help the mini-SUV avoid getting stuck in tricky soft-roading conditions.

  • 11:18 (IST)

    Tata Punch: Engine and gearbox

    The Tata Punch comes with Tata's 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, can do 0-60 kph in 6.5 seconds and 0-100 kph in 16.5 seconds. Both manual and AMT options will be on offer at launch.

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Tata Punch ground clearance

    Unladen ground clearance for the Tata Punch is rated at 187 mm, and the SUV rides on 16-inch alloy wheels. Boot space is 366 litres.

  • 11:10 (IST)

    Tata Punch: Design

    Martin Uhlarik, Head of Design at Tata Motors, says the Punch derives design and styling cues from the Harrier and the Nexon, and has been shaped to look bigger than it actually is. 

  • 11:05 (IST)

    Tata Punch: Unveil event begins

    Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing at Tata Motors, kicks off the unveil of the Punch by mentioning that one in every three vehicles sold worldwide is an SUV, and the market share for SUVs in India has doubled in the last five years.

  • 10:55 (IST)

    Tata Punch unveil: Watch it LIVE

    You can follow the reveal of the Tata Punch right here.

  • 10:52 (IST)

    Tata Punch: The road-ready version

    Finally, at the start of September (over a year and a half after the HBX's debut), Tata Motors revealed the production-spec Punch mini-SUV, the second model to be based on the ALFA architecture after the Altroz hatchback, which recently crossed the 100,000-unit production milestone.

  • 10:27 (IST)

    Tata Punch: From H2X to HBX

    We saw the Punch in concept form once again as the HBX concept, which was revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo. This time, however, the HBX was a close-to-production concept, with the only show car-specific bits being the chunky off-road tyres and other off-road focused styling elements.

  • 10:16 (IST)

    Tata Punch: The origins

    We first saw the Tata Punch in the form of the H2X Concept, which made its world premiere at the 2019 Geneva motor show. But that wasn't the last time we'd be seeing it in concept form...

  • 09:57 (IST)

    Tata Punch unveil: An hour to go!

    Hello and welcome, folks, to Tech2's live coverage of the unveiling of Tata's newest SUV, the Punch! The reveal event starts in about an hour from now, so sit back as we bring you all the updates LIVE from the event. 

    • read more

Today is the day – Tata Motors will reveal almost all there is to know about its newest SUV, the Tata Punch. Bookings for the Punch will open today as Tata gears up to launch what will be its smallest SUV yet in the second half of October.

Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as the close-to-production H2X Concept, the Punch is the second Tata model after the Altroz to be based on the company’s new-age ALFA architecture. The Punch will be the most affordable SUV from Tata Motors and will slot in below the Nexon in the company’s SUV range.

The Tata Punch carries over the H2X concept’s upright stance, beefy front end and muscular wheel arches – elements that will surely attract the SUV-loving crowd. A few teasers shared online in the last few days also confirm the Punch will retain some of the styling cues seen on the H2X concept, including its funky tail-lights.

Just like the outside, the Tata Punch mirrors the H2X concept on the inside, leaving out some of the concept car elements. The dashboard of the Punch has an upright, blocky look, sporting a two-tone grey and ivory theme. Many elements inside the Punch have been carried over from the Altroz, including its part-digital instrument cluster, steering wheel and climate control switches. Also borrowed from the Altroz is the floating 7.0-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system.

While the Tata Punch is expected to only be offered in petrol form, it’s likely to have both the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine option (as seen in the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz) as well as the turbocharged engine option (as seen in the Altroz). Gearbox options for the Tata HBX will likely include a five-speed manual and an automated manual transmission. There won’t be a diesel option, but Tata is understood to be developing an all-electric version of the Punch for the future.

For now, the Tata Punch is unlikely to have any direct rivals, and the models that come closest to it are the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the long-forgotten Mahindra KUV100. That said, Hyundai is developing a mini-SUV of its own (codename AX1), which is set to arrive in India next year. Expect Tata Punch prices to be in the range of Rs 5 - 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom).



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


also see

Tata Punch

Tata Punch mini-SUV to be revealed in full on 4 October: Launch likely closer to Diwali

Sep 23, 2021
Tata Punch mini-SUV to be revealed in full on 4 October: Launch likely closer to Diwali
Tata Punch bookings to officially open on 4 October, launch of mini-SUV to take place closer to Diwali

Tata Punch

Tata Punch bookings to officially open on 4 October, launch of mini-SUV to take place closer to Diwali

Oct 01, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021