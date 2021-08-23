Monday, August 23, 2021Back to
Tata Punch mini-SUV showcased in production form ahead of festive season launch

Set to be launched in the coming weeks, the Tata Punch mini-SUV is expected to get a petrol engine option only, with a choice of manual and automated manual transmissions.


tech2 News StaffAug 23, 2021 13:02:25 IST

Tata Motors has released the first picture of its all-new mini-SUV, named the Tata Punch. Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as the close-to-production H2X Concept, Tata’s smallest SUV yet has now been christened the Punch in road-ready form, and is set to be launched in the coming weeks. The Punch is the second Tata model after the Altroz to be based on the company’s new-age ALFA architecture. The Punch will be the most affordable SUV from Tata Motors and will sit below the Nexon in the company’s range.

Expected to be much longer and taller than the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, the Tata Punch carries over the H2X concept’s upright stance, the chunky, Harrier-like face and flared wheel arches – elements that will surely attract the SUV-loving crowd. A few teasers shared online in the last few days also confirm the Punch will retain some of the styling cues seen on the H2X concept, including its funky tail-lights.

The Tata Punch mini-SUV appears to retain most of the H2X concept's design and styling cues. Image: Tata Motors

Just like the outside, the Tata Punch is expected to mirror the H2X concept on the inside, leaving out some of concept car elements. Set to be included are a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system.

While the Tata Punch is expected to only be offered in petrol form, it’s likely to have both the naturally-aspirated engine option (as seen in the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz) as well as the turbocharged engine option (as seen in the Altroz). Gearbox options for the Tata HBX will likely include a five-speed manual and an automated manual transmission. There won’t be a diesel option, but Tata is understood to be developing an all-electric version of the Punch for the future.

For now, the Tata Punch is unlikely to have any direct rivals, and the models that come closest to it are the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the long-forgotten Mahindra KUV100. That said, Hyundai is developing a mini-SUV of its own (codename AX1), which is set to arrive in India next year. Expect Tata Punch prices to be in the range of Rs 4.5 - 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom) when it is launched in the coming weeks.

