Tuesday, October 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Tata Power now has over 1,000 public electric vehicle charging stations across India

In addition to 1,000 public EV charging stations, Tata Power has also installed close to 10,000 home EV charging points; working with TVS for EV two-wheeler infra.


Press Trust of IndiaOct 26, 2021 13:12:40 IST

Tata Power has announced it now has a network of more than 1,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across India. This network of 1,000 public charging stations enables seamless EV charging experiences for Tata Power's customers across offices, malls, hotels, retail outlets, and places of public access, enabling clean mobility and freedom from range-anxiety, it said in a statement.

In addition, there are close to 10,000 home EV charging points, which make EV charging super-convenient for the vehicle owners, the company added.

Tata Power EZ Chargers ecosystem covers the entire value chain of public, captive, bus/ fleet and home chargers.

At the start of October, Tata Power tied up with TVS Motor Company to set up electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure across the country. The partnership aims to create a large dedicated electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure to accelerate electric mobility in India.

This will also give the customers of TVS iQube Electric access to the widespread charging network by Tata Power through the TVS Motor customer connect app and Tata Power EZ Charge app across India.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best gadgets for family, friends, and your home this Diwali

Oct 14, 2021
Best gadgets for family, friends, and your home this Diwali
AmazonBasics 55-inch 4K Fire TV (AB55U20PS) review: Good platform, soothing picture

AmazonBasics

AmazonBasics 55-inch 4K Fire TV (AB55U20PS) review: Good platform, soothing picture

Oct 13, 2021
Man steals journalist's phone during live broadcast in Egypt; shows face to thousands watching

NewsTracker

Man steals journalist's phone during live broadcast in Egypt; shows face to thousands watching

Oct 22, 2021
Police investigate local US news channel for accidentally airing 13 seconds of porn in weather report

Police investigate local US news channel for accidentally airing 13 seconds of porn in weather report

Oct 20, 2021
The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav joins Meryl Streep, Kit Harrington, David Schwimmer in Apple TV+ anthology series

Buzz Patrol

The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav joins Meryl Streep, Kit Harrington, David Schwimmer in Apple TV+ anthology series

Oct 20, 2021
Invasion review: Slow-burn alien attack show that requires patience, but is potentially rewarding

Invasion review: Slow-burn alien attack show that requires patience, but is potentially rewarding

Oct 26, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021