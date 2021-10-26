Press Trust of India

Tata Power has announced it now has a network of more than 1,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across India. This network of 1,000 public charging stations enables seamless EV charging experiences for Tata Power's customers across offices, malls, hotels, retail outlets, and places of public access, enabling clean mobility and freedom from range-anxiety, it said in a statement.

In addition, there are close to 10,000 home EV charging points, which make EV charging super-convenient for the vehicle owners, the company added.

Tata Power EZ Chargers ecosystem covers the entire value chain of public, captive, bus/ fleet and home chargers.

At the start of October, Tata Power tied up with TVS Motor Company to set up electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure across the country. The partnership aims to create a large dedicated electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure to accelerate electric mobility in India.

This will also give the customers of TVS iQube Electric access to the widespread charging network by Tata Power through the TVS Motor customer connect app and Tata Power EZ Charge app across India.