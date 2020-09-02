Wednesday, September 02, 2020Back to
Tata Nexon XM(S) variant launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.36 lakh

Notable new features on the Nexon XM(S) are auto headlamps and wipers and steering mounted controls.


OverdriveSep 02, 2020 15:08:54 IST

Tata Motors has expanded the Tata Nexon line-up to include the new Nexon XM(S) variant. Equipped with a sunroof, this mid-spec version of the sub-four-meter SUV is priced from Rs 8.36 lakh for the petrol manual. At the top is the diesel AMT priced at Rs 10.30 lakh. The petrol AMT and diesel manual cost Rs 8.96 lakh and Rs 9.70 lakh, all ex-showroom.

Notable new features on the Nexon XM(S) are auto headlamps and wipers and steering mounted controls. This adds to features already available with the Nexon XM  variant also retains the existing features of the Nexon XM like ESP, LED DRLs with projector headlamps, two-airbags, hill-hold function, the Harman-sourced seven-inch infotainment and drive modes.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine in the Nexon makes 110PS at 3,750rpm and 260 Nm at 1,500 to 2,750rpm in the Nexon. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol makes 110PS at 5,000rpm and 170 Nm at 1,750 to 4,000 rpm. There is the option of a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT for both engines.

Prices for the Tata Nexon start from Rs 7.0 lakh, rivalling the Hyundai VenueMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and Mahindra XUV300. These will soon be joined by the Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

