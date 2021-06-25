Overdrive

Tata Motors has made some minor feature changes to the Tata Nexon EV, the country's best-selling EV. This update follows similar changes made to the standard Nexon, with which the EV shares its interiors and a large part of its structure.

The notable change on the inside is that the 7.0-inch touchscreen unit loses its bank of physical controls below the AC vents, moving to a touch-only interface. The section now just features Nexon lettering, while the rest of the cabin remains largely unchanged. So, you get the same gloss black panels with blue highlights and off-white upholstery. Notable features are the sunroof, ZConnect connected car tech, climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster and LED lighting.

The Nexon EV has also been updated with a new set of alloy wheels. These are of the same 215/60 R16 size but feature a dual-tone, five-spoke design. The rest of the exterior remains unchanged with three dual-tone colour options to choose from, blue accents and EV badging. The Nexon EV also features a blanked-out front-grille, instead of the honeycomb one from the standard Nexon.

The Nexon EV's lithium-ion battery is of 30.2 kWh capacity and feeds a permanent-magnet AC motor that puts 129 hp and 245 Nm through the front wheels. This allows for a brisk 0 to 100 kph time of 9.9 seconds and the top speed is limited to 120 kph. It has an ARAI-certified range of 312 kilometres.

There is a single-speed gearbox with two drive mode options, Drive and Sport. In the Sport mode, there is a torque boost of up to 60 percent to give you the full 245 Nm. Through a DC fast charger, the Nexon EV will reach 80 percent capacity in 60 minutes. The car can also be plugged into any standard power socket, which takes eight hours to get from 20 to 80 percent charge.

When bought outright, the Tata Nexon EV is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh for the base XM trim level. The XZ and top-spec XZ Lux variants cost Rs 15.40 lakh and Rs 16.40 lakh respectively (All prices are ex-showroom pan India). Tata Motors has also introduced a subscription plan for the Nexon EV.