Thursday, March 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Tata Nexon EV range controversy: Delhi High Court grants interim relief to Tata Motors

The Delhi High Court has directed a stay against the delisting of the Tata Nexon EV from the list of EVs eligible for benefits in New Delhi.


OverdriveMar 11, 2021 11:06:02 IST

In a new development, the Delhi High Court has now granted interim relief to Tata Motors and issued a stay order against the delisting of the Tata Nexon EV from the list of vehicles eligible for benefits under the Delhi government's EV policy. A Tata spokesperson issued a statement to this end stating, "The Honourable Delhi High Court has issued notice on our writ and granted interim relief by directing a stay against the delisting of Nexon EV from Delhi Government's eligible list of vehicles.”

“The Honourable High Court has granted time to the Delhi Government to file counter affidavit in the matter", Tata’s statement added.

Tata Nexon EV range controversy: Delhi High Court grants interim relief to Tata Motors

The Tata Nexon EV has an ARAI-certified range of 312 km on a full charge. Image: Tata Motors

The Delhi government had delisted the Tata Nexon EV from its list of cars that are eligible for its subsidy on electric vehicles after a complainant claimed that his Nexon EV has never returned a range of over 200 km despite following dealer-intimated advice and the ARAI-certified range being 312 km. Tata Motors responded by saying that the ARAI figure is a proven figure achieved under standards set by law and that the Nexon EV also meets the minimum 140 km range needed for four-wheelers to meet FAME-II subsidy guidelines. The company went on to say that the range is affected by various factors and noted that owners who have become familiar with driving the Nexon EV have seen range grow by up to 10 per cent. Read more on the Delhi government's EV policy here.

The government had dismissed Tata Motors' argument, with the reasoning that the sole ARAI test result cannot displace the claim from the owner who has consistently seen a 200 km range in real-world conditions. The government further noted that Tata Motors has made no effort to independently verify the complaint that this claim was not an isolated incident.

The Delhi government had constituted a panel to reach a final decision on the matter but suspended the benefits on the Nexon EV with immediate effect.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV temporarily ineligible for electric vehicle subsidy in Delhi

Mar 02, 2021
Tata Nexon EV temporarily ineligible for electric vehicle subsidy in Delhi
Hyundai i20 adjudged Indian Car of the Year 2021, beats Kia Sonet and Mahindra Thar to the crown

ICOTY

Hyundai i20 adjudged Indian Car of the Year 2021, beats Kia Sonet and Mahindra Thar to the crown

Mar 01, 2021
KTM, Piaggio, Honda and Yamaha to form swappable batteries consortium for EVs

Electric vehicles

KTM, Piaggio, Honda and Yamaha to form swappable batteries consortium for EVs

Mar 02, 2021
Porsche’s Taycan Cross Turismo is an all-electric wagon with up to 761 hp and a 456km range

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Porsche’s Taycan Cross Turismo is an all-electric wagon with up to 761 hp and a 456km range

Mar 04, 2021
Aston Martin will electrify 90 percent of its model range by 2030, PHEVs to arrive first

Aston Martin

Aston Martin will electrify 90 percent of its model range by 2030, PHEVs to arrive first

Feb 26, 2021
Volvo C40 Recharge debuts, all-electric coupe-SUV has two motors, 408hp and 420km range

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge debuts, all-electric coupe-SUV has two motors, 408hp and 420km range

Mar 03, 2021

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021