Tata Motors has now introduced a subscription plan for the Tata Nexon EV. Consumers will not need to buy the electric SUV outright, instead, an all-inclusive monthly rental starting from Rs 41,900 can be paid. This option is available to buyers in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. More cities will be added in due course.

There are three subscription plans on offer, with an 18-month lock-in period. The first is an 18-month plan that charges a monthly rental of Rs 47,900. Then, there is a 24-month option that costs Rs 44,900 per month. Lastly, the 36-month plan can be had for Rs 41,900 a month. At the end of tenure, users can choose to extend their plan or return the vehicle. The permissible usage limit per year is 18,000 km or 1,500 km per month. Users will also get a 30 percent discount if they need to rent a petrol/diesel vehicle for longer journeys through Orix's MyChoize rental service.

This subscription service is being offered in partnership with Orix. The facility can be easily accessed online with end-to-end support available. The monthly rental covers vehicle registration and road tax. Additional benefits include comprehensive insurance coverage, on-call roadside assistance plus free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery. Customers will also get their own EV charger which can be installed at their home or office. After completion of the necessary paperwork consumers need to pay a one-time token amount of Rs 5,000, a Rs 45,000 security deposit and a month's subscription fee in advance.

Currently, the top-spec Nexon EV XZ Lux is being offered through this platform. A new vehicle will be provided to the consumers when they subscribe, with the three colour options to chose from. These vehicles will carry the black registration plate and be owned by Orix. Here's what you get with the Nexon EV XZ Lux in terms of features.

The Nexon EV's lithium-ion battery is of 30.2 kWh capacity and feeds a permanent-magnet AC motor that puts 129PS and 245Nm through the front wheels. This allows for a brisk 0 to 100kmph time of 9.9s, the top speed is limited to 120kmph. The SUV will do over 312 km on a full charge as per the ARAI, a real-world range of around 240 km can be expected in the real world. There is a single-speed gearbox with two drive mode options, Drive and Sport. In the Sport mode, there is a torque boost of up to 60 percent to give you the full 245 Nm. Through a DC fast charger, the Nexon EV will reach 80 percent capacity in 60 minutes. The car can also be plugged into any standard power socket, which takes eight hours to get from 20 to 80 percent charge.

When bought outright, the Tata Nexon EV is Rs 13.99 lakh for the base XM trim level. The XZ and top-spec XZ Lux variants cost Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh respectively (All prices are ex-showroom pan India).