Tata Nexon electric SUV unveiled in India, to be priced up to Rs 17 lakh

The Nexon EV will be launched in January 2020 and its bookings will start from 20 December 2019.


tech2 News StaffDec 19, 2019 17:19:43 IST

Tata Motors has unveiled the Tata Nexon electric SUV in India. This is the first EV to feature the brand's Ziptron architecture and significantly differs from the standard Nexon, the powertrain aside. The Nexon EV will be launched in January 2020 and be priced between Rs 15 to 17 lakhs. The Nexon EV can be booked for Rs 21,000 starting tomorrow, 20 December, either through Tata Motor's official website or through select dealers.

The Nexon EV's lithium-ion battery is of 30.2 kWh capacity and feeds a permanent-magnet AC motor that puts 129PS and 245 Nm through the front wheels. This allows for a brisk 0 to 100 kmph time of 9.9s, the top-speed hasn't been mentioned but as per Tata Motor's internal testing, the SUV will do over 300 km on a full charge.

Tata Nexon electric SUV unveiled in India. Image: Tata Motors

There is a single-speed gearbox with two drive mode options, Drive and Sport. In the Sport mode, there is a torque boost of up to 60 per cent. The liquid-cooled battery is placed in the Nexon's floor and has an IP67 dust and water resistance capability, among the highest of the kind. There is both regular and fast charging capability. Through a DC fast charger, the Nexon EV will reach 80 per cent capacity in 60 minutes. The car can also be plugged into any standard power socket, which takes eight hours to get from 20 to 80 per cent charge. The battery and motor carry a warranty of 8 years/1,60,000 kms.

The Nexon EV also debuts a redesigned front-end. The headlamps are now slimmer and wider, the grille too is now different and has a 3D-element to it, and comes with a gloss-black panel in this version. This treatment is also carried over to the new bumper, which features a large air dam with what Tata Motors calls it's signature Tri-Arrows.

Tata Nexon electric SUV's dashboard design. Image: Tata Motors

The Nexon EV specifically gets blue accents to show its eco-credentials. These are present on the face, the window-line, the tailgate and on the inside. The rear-bumper has seen a subtle change. On the inside, the Nexon EV gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, as seen on newer Tata cars like the Altroz and Harrier, but with specific changes to it to suit the EV powertrain.

The speedometer is an analogue dial. There is a rotary drive selector knob. The gear lever has been done away with and replaced with a storage space. The steering wheel is a new unit, similar to the flat-bottomed one that debuted with the Altroz. The interior trim and colour schemes used have changed as well.

The placement of the battery has led to a marginal dip in ground clearance, its 205mm now against the standard car's 209mm. The EV is 3,994mm long, 1,811mm wide and 1,607mm tall. These remain unchanged, as does the 2,948mm wheelbase. Turning radius in 5.1m, again unchanged while the kerb weight is 1,400 kg. The electric Nexon also get more features in the three variants that it is being offered in.

Tata Nexon electric SUV interiors. Image: Tata Motors

The base XM trim's highlights are the climate control system, keyless entry and push-button start, drive modes and all the mandated safety features. The XZ+ version adds a contrasting dual-tone roof, 215/60 R16 alloys in a new design, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and leather-wrapped steering wheel. Further, there is an XZ+ Lux variant that comes with a sunroof, leatherette seats, rain-sensing wipers and auto headlamps.

The Nexon EV also debut's Tata Motors' suite of connected car tech, termed ZConnect. This is available as standard and is an app-based system, unlike Hyundai's Blue Link and similar to Maruti Suzuki's Connect system. This app allows users access to 35 features like remote commands, vehicle tracking, driving behaviour analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics. Further, functions like locating the nearest charging points and service stations, and set-up speed alerts.

The Nexon EV is the first in a line of Ziptron-based EVs that the brand has in the pipeline. This is likely to be followed by an electric Tata Altroz. The Nexon EV's closest competitor will be the MG ZS EV that also launches in January 2020.

