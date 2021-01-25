FP Trending

Tata Motors is all geared up to resurrect the Safari in India on 26 January. People who are interested in bringing the ride home can either head to the company's official website or a company dealership to book their ride. The 2021 Tata Safari, which previously had the moniker Tata Gravitas was unveiled in India during Auto Expo 2020. It is a seven-seater Harrier and is based on the OMEGARC platform. The 2021 Tata Safari features the Impact 2.0 design philosophy and comes equipped with honeycomb mesh grille, chrome tri-arrows, stepped roof, sculpted tailgate, pronounced wheel arches and chrome accents.

The new Tata Safari will be 63 mm longer and 80 mm taller than the Tata Harrier.

According to a report by Financial Express, the new Tata Safari will sport the same dashboard layout as the Harrier but will feature options between a 6-seat layout or a 7-seat layout. The report adds that the Safari will have Tata's iRA connected car tech and inbuilt navigation. The car will have a 2.0-litre turbo diesel “Kryotec” motor which is tuned to deliver 170hp and 350Nm of torque.

The report adds that a 6-speed manual transmission will be offered as a standard, while a 6-speed automatic will be offered as well. The car is likely to be equipped with rear disc brakes which are not there in the Harrier. Tata Motors is likely to price the Safari between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).