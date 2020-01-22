Wednesday, January 22, 2020Back to
Tata Motors launches the Altroz hatchback in India, pricing starts at Rs 5.29 lakh

Prices of the Tata Altroz go up to Rs 7.69 lakh for the top-spec petrol and Rs 9.29 lakh for the top diesel.


OverdriveJan 22, 2020 16:31:35 IST

Tata Motors has launched the Tata Altroz hatchback in India at a starting price of Rs 5.29 lakh. This is for the base petrol version. The diesel version starts at Rs 6.99 lakh. Prices go up to Rs 7.69 lakh for the top-spec petrol and Rs 9.29 lakh for the top diesel.

Tata Motors launches the Altroz hatchback in India, pricing starts at Rs 5.29 lakh

Tata Altroz the company's premium hatchback said to compete against Baleno and i20.

The new Tata offering comes with two engine options. Both BSVI compliant. The 1.5-litre Revotorq turbo-diesel 4-cylinder is a detuned version of the one found in the Nexon and makes 90PS at 4,000rpm and 200Nm at 1,250-3,000rpm. The petrol motor is the 1.2-litre Revotron 3-cylinder petrol, as seen on the Tiago, with 86PS at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 3,300rpm. Both come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Altroz is 3,990mm long, 1,755mm wide and 1,523mm tall. The wheelbase is 2,501mm with the front and rear track being 1,510mm. The unladen ground clearance is 165mm, turning radius is 5.0m and has a 37-litre fuel tank. Boot space is 345L. The Altroz is based on the firm's new ALFA modular architecture, which is set to spawn a range of products in the future.

There are four variants on offer, on both powertrain options. Further, you can choose numerous feature packages with some variants. Notable features available on the Altroz are LED DRLs, rear defogger, projector head-lamps with auto headlamps and follow-me-home functionality, there are four-way adjustable driver seats and two-way adjustable passenger seats, there are also utility spaces all around with a cooled glove-box and central armrest storage spaces.

The Altroz is the second Tata car after the Nexon to score a five-star Global NCAP safety rating. The Tata Altroz was tested for both front and side impacts. The combined evaluation of both the tests by Global NCAP resulted in 5-star rating in adult safety and 3-star for child occupant safety.

More equipment comes by the way of a seven-inch infotainment screen, another seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple Carplay, alongside voice commands, SMS readout and USB/Bluetooth connectivity. This unit comes paired with a 100W Harman-sourced audio system with six speakers. There is also automatic climate control, engine push-button start/stop with smart key electrically adjustable and foldable ORVM, rear AC vent, electric tailgate release, rain-sensing wiper, 90-degree opening doors, flat rear floor and a wearable key for passive entry.

