Tata Motors is now offering six months 'EMI holiday scheme' for Nexon, Altroz, Tiago

The Tata Tiago hatchback will have EMIs starting from Rs 4,999, the Altroz from Rs 5,555 and the Nexon from Rs 7,499.


OverdriveJul 09, 2020 14:30:39 IST

Tata Motors has announced a new finance scheme for the Tata Nexon SUV, the Tata Altroz and Tiago hatchbacks. Under this scheme, customers will only need to pay the interest amount for the first six months of their loan tenure.

This new finance offer also allows customers to avail of zero-down payment and access up to 100 percent on-road funding on five-year loan tenure. This financing option is in collaboration with Karur Vysya Bank. Through another offer, customers can get long tenure loans of up to eight years on the Altroz, Nexon and Tiago. The Tiago hatchback will have EMIs starting from Rs 4,999, the Altroz from Rs 5,555 and the Nexon from Rs 7,499.

Tata Motors is now offering six months EMI holiday scheme for Nexon, Altroz, Tiago

Tata Altroz.

Interested customers can avail of these offers by visiting a Tata Motors dealership or on the company's website. Through Tata Motor's 'Click to Drive' portal, customers can enquire, request a test drive, make bookings and select their preferred financing option online.

Prices of the Tata Altroz start from Rs 5.29 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.34 lakh. The Tata Nexon SUV is priced from Rs 6.95 lakh to Rs 12.70 lakh while the Tata Tiago costs between Rs 4.60 lakh to Rs 6.60 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Mumbai.

