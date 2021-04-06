Amaan Ahmed

A few days ago, Tata Motors announced the introduction of a new after-sales service at its dealerships across India – in-house ceramic coating. Recognising the opportunity presented by the new Tata Safari, which is the company’s priciest passenger vehicle till date, Tata Motors has jumped into the vehicle detailing space. Buyers at the higher end of the price spectrum often opt for specialised detailing jobs, including ceramic coating, to keep their vehicles looking like they’ve just been driven out of a showroom.

But how much does it cost to get a ceramic coating from Tata Motors, and what all is part of the package? That’s what we’ll answer with this piece.

Tata Motors ceramic coating charges

As such, Tata Motors has divided charges for ceramic coating into three segments defined by body style. For hatchbacks, Tata Motors charges Rs 22,600; for sedans, it charges Rs 24,900, and lastly, utility vehicles get this service for Rs 28,500 (including GST). So, ceramic coating for the Tata Tiago and Tata Altroz costs Rs 22,600; for the Tata Tigor, you pay Rs 24,900 and for the Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier or Tata Safari, you shell out Rs 28,500.

Tata Motors' in-house ceramic coating charges Model Price Tiago Rs 22,600 Altroz Rs 22,600 Tigor Rs 24,900 Nexon Rs 28,500 Harrier Rs 28,500 Safari Rs 28,500

Tata Motors ceramic coating: What’s covered?

A ceramic coating service adds a hydrophobic coat to the car’s exterior, which not only spells a glossy, attractive appearance, but also serves to give the car an enhanced level of protection against dirt, pollutants and everyday wear and tear.

Responding to a query from Tech2.com, Dimple Mehta, Head Customer Care - Domestic & International Business, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “All exterior parts of the car are covered under this service. As compared to existing conventional treatments, this coating lasts much longer and helps in shedding debris and grime; offers protection to the vehicle against pollution, acid rain, solvents etc. The coating’s strong crystal-like layer reduces fading by UV rays on the vehicle. It offers 360-degree protection to materials in & outside the car such as glass, paint, rims/wheels, vinyl-plastic and leather.”

Who handles the in-house ceramic coating for Tata Motors?

To provide this ceramic coating service, Tata Motors has tied up with reputed car care specialists such as 3M India, Wurth, Bardhal and Sikand Stanley BG and SK Car Care. Servicemen from these vendors will carry out the ceramic coating “in a suitable bay at the workshop”, Mehta added. The service usually takes a full day's time.

Interestingly, an independent 3M India detailer quoted a significantly lower charge for the same service, pegging ceramic coating for the Tata Tigor at Rs 20,000 and for the Tata Safari at Rs 25,000. However, do note that rates vary depending on the detailer, and some charge a significantly higher amount, too.

Tata Motors ceramic coating warranty and grade

Ceramic coating for cars is normally graded according to the level of hardness of the coating. Tata Motors hasn’t revealed the grade of coat that will be applied to vehicles at its dealerships, but Mehta says the company has “approved and introduced the best available products in the Indian automotive market through efficient collaborations with world class companies”.

However, potential customers must know that Tata Motors does not provide a warranty on the in-house ceramic coating. If you were to get a ceramic coat done from an independent detailer, it would almost certainly come with a warranty for a certain duration. Upon inquiry, another 3M India detailer mentioned a one-year warranty, which would be standard with a ceramic coating service.