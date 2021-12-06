Monday, December 06, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Tata Motors, Honda and Renault consider hiking car prices early in 2022 to offset rising input costs

Set to join Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz and Audi in rolling out price hikes for passenger vehicles in January 2022 are Tata Motors, Renault and Honda.


Press Trust of IndiaDec 06, 2021 12:04:30 IST

With input costs continuing to rise, automakers like Tata Motors, Honda and Renault are looking to increase vehicle prices from January to offset the impact. Already, car market leader Maruti Suzuki and luxury automakers Audi and Mercedes-Benz have announced vehicle price hikes from next month.

While Maruti said the price rise planned for January 2022 will vary for different models, Mercedes-Benz said its hike will apply to select models by up to two percent due to feature enhancements and rising input costs. On the other hand, Audi said its price increase effective 1 January, 2022, will be up to three percent across its entire range.

A substantial increase in prices of essential commodities like steel, aluminium, copper, plastic and precious metals over the past year has impacted vehicle prices. Image: Tata Motors

A substantial increase in prices of essential commodities like steel, aluminium, copper, plastic and precious metals over the past year has impacted vehicle prices. Image: Tata Motors

When contacted, Tata Motors President (passenger vehicles business) Shailesh Chandra said, "Prices of commodities, raw material and other input costs continue to rise. An appropriate price hike to at least partially offset this increase in costs seems inevitable in the near-to-short term." The company sells models such as the Punch, Nexon and Harrier in the domestic market.

Honda Cars India also stated that it is considering a price increase in the near future. "There is a severe impact on input cost due to commodity prices' increase. We are still studying how much can be absorbed," a company spokesperson noted. The maker of cars such as the City and Amaze had last hiked vehicle prices in August this year.

Renault stated it is also looking at a "substantial" price increase across its vehicle range from January. The French company sells models such as the Kwid, Triber and Kiger in the Indian market.
The companies have been forced to hike prices, with substantial increase in prices of essential commodities like steel, aluminium, copper, plastic and precious metals over the past year.

Further, transportation cost has gone up in recent times affecting the total cost structures of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Car prices

Cars to get pricier at the start of 2022: Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz and Audi announce price hikes

Dec 03, 2021
Cars to get pricier at the start of 2022: Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz and Audi announce price hikes
Audi Q7 facelift to finally be launched in India in 2022, three-row SUV to return in petrol-only guise

Audi Q7

Audi Q7 facelift to finally be launched in India in 2022, three-row SUV to return in petrol-only guise

Dec 03, 2021
Maruti Suzuki says semiconductor shortages easing off, but it still holds 2.5 lakh pending orders

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki says semiconductor shortages easing off, but it still holds 2.5 lakh pending orders

Dec 02, 2021
Maruti Suzuki says lengthy waiting periods owing to global chip shortage may hamper demand

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki says lengthy waiting periods owing to global chip shortage may hamper demand

Dec 06, 2021
Maruti Suzuki decides against reintroducing diesel vehicles with an eye on upcoming emission norms

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki decides against reintroducing diesel vehicles with an eye on upcoming emission norms

Nov 22, 2021
Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis team up with US-based Factorial Energy to develop solid-state EV batteries

Electric vehicles

Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis team up with US-based Factorial Energy to develop solid-state EV batteries

Dec 01, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021