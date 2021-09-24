Friday, September 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Tata Motors has now sold over 10,000 electric vehicles in India, more than 1,000 of them sold in August

With the Nexon EV, Tigor EV Ziptron and Xpres-T EV, Tata Motors currently holds more than 70 percent of India’s electric vehicle market; to launch 10 EVs by 2025.


tech2 News StaffSep 24, 2021 12:10:51 IST

Tata Motors has announced it has now crossed the 10,000-unit sales milestone with its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio. This cumulative figure of over 10,000 EVs sold includes models Tata Motors has sold for both private and commercial use, and thus includes sales of the original Tigor EV, the Nexon EV, as well as the recently-launched Tigor EV Ziptron and Xpres-T EV sedan for fleet buyers. It was the Tata Nexon EV – launched at the start of 2020 – that supercharged the electric vehicle boom for Tata Motors, and constitutes a majority of the 10,000 EVs Tata has sold till date. Interestingly, 1,000 of these were sold in August alone.

The Nexon EV has supercharged the electric vehicle boom for Tata Motors. Image: Tata Motors

The Nexon EV has supercharged the electric vehicle boom for Tata Motors. Image: Tata Motors

It is on the back of the Nexon EV’s success that Tata Motors now commands an impressive 70+ percent of India’s fledgling electric vehicle market. To further strengthen its efforts, Tata has also set up over 700 charging stations in 120 cities, and is leveraging the abilities of other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals and Tata AutoComp, to rapidly develop a sustainable EV ecosystem.

It must be noted at this point that it is only Tata Motors’ EVs – including the Nexon EV, Tigor EV Ziptron and the Xpres-T EV – that are eligible for hefty subsidies provided by the Central and State governments, as they are the only models available for under Rs 15 lakh as prescribed by the FAME-II scheme (which, at present, only subsidises EVs registered for commercial use) and respective state policies. Most states are extending a total incentive of anywhere between Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh, which helps bring down the price of Tata’s EVs by a significant margin.

With state subsidies factored in, the Tigor EV Ziptron is the most affordable electric car on sale today by a big margin. Image: Anis Shaikh/Overdrive

With state subsidies factored in, the Tigor EV Ziptron is the most affordable electric car on sale today by a big margin. Image: Anis Shaikh/Overdrive

Benefiting from these incentives, Tata Motors’ EVs have seen a sharp uptake in recent months, with waiting periods for the Nexon EV now stretching into several weeks. Sources say Tata has also received a healthy number of bookings for the newly-introduced Tigor EV Ziptron, which, while offering a range similar to that of the Nexon EV, costs considerably less than the already-popular Nexon EV.

Tata also recently announced prices for the fleet-only Xpres-T EV, which range from Rs 9.54 lakh to Rs 10.64 lakh (ex-showroom, including FAME-II subsidy).

Tata Motors has announced it will have 10 BEVs in its portfolio by 2025. Image: Tata Motors

Tata Motors has announced it will have 10 BEVs in its portfolio by 2025. Image: Tata Motors

Spurred on by the success of the Nexon EV, Tata Motors has previously confirmed it will launch more electric vehicles in the time to come, and will have a total of 10 battery electric vehicles in its portfolio by 2025. These are expected to include the Tata Altroz EV (showcased at the Geneva motor show in 2019), the Tata Punch EV as well as the reborn Tata Sierra EV.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Electric vehicles

Maharashtra EV policy 2021 goes live after delay, electric vehicle prices set for substantial drop

Sep 13, 2021
Maharashtra EV policy 2021 goes live after delay, electric vehicle prices set for substantial drop
Tata Safari Gold Edition launched to mark IPL 2021 resumption: Gets ventilated seats, wireless CarPlay

Tata Safari

Tata Safari Gold Edition launched to mark IPL 2021 resumption: Gets ventilated seats, wireless CarPlay

Sep 17, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021