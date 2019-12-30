Overdrive

Tata Motors recently unveiled the Nexon electric SUV in India that has a claimed range of 300km. This is the second offering after the Tigor EV from Tata Motors. The company has now announced a partnership with Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, to deploy 500 Tigor EVs in New Delhi. The latter is a taxi service that has been co-founded by Nimish Trivedi, Vikas Bansal, and Rajeev Tiwari. Prakriti will be running Tigor EVs that will come with its app-based platform EVERA in the Delhi/NCR region. Tata Motors mentions that the first batch of 160 Tigor EVs will hit the Indian markets by January 2020.

"Prakriti E-Mobility Solutions is a valuable partner on our path of social responsibility and environmental sustainability. We are confident that Tigor EVs will be a stellar addition to their company's offerings as it aptly addresses the requirements of longer range applications and also provides higher revenue earning potential for our commercial customers. The induction of Tigor EVs will not only help the company achieve their business goals but also accomplish their objective of offering eco-friendly mobility solutions." mentioned, Shailesh Chandra, President  Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors Ltd.

Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited stated, "We strongly believe in the inherent benefits of zero emission and lower operating costs of EVs will be the ultimate game-changer for commuting in the city. We plan to deploy 500 Tigor EVs in New Delhi and bring EV solutions closer to our customers."

(Also read: 2019 in Auto: From launch of Tata Harrier to Fame2 EV subsidy, automotive milestones of the year)

While Tata Motors has unveiled the Nexon electric SUV, the launch is expected to take place in the coming months. The Nexon EV's lithium-ion battery is of 30.2 kWh capacity and feeds a permanent-magnet AC motor that puts 129PS and 245 Nm through the front wheels. This allows for a brisk 0 to 100 kmph time of 9.9s, the top-speed hasn't been mentioned but as per Tata Motor's internal testing, the SUV will do over 300 km on a full charge.

There is a single-speed gearbox with two drive mode options, Drive and Sport. In the Sport mode, there is a torque boost of up to 60 percent. The liquid-cooled battery is placed in the Nexon's floor and has an IP67 dust and water resistance capability, among the highest of the kind. There is both regular and fast charging capability. Through a DC fast charger, the Nexon EV will reach 80 percent capacity in 60 minutes. The car can also be plugged into any standard power socket, which takes eight hours to get from 20 to 80 percent charge. The battery and motor carry a warranty of 8 years/1,60,000 kms.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.