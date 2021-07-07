tech2 News Staff

Tata Motors has expanded its Dark Edition line-up today by introducing stealthy-looking versions Dark Edition versions of the Tata Altroz, Tata Nexon and Tata Nexon EV. The first – and till now, only – Tata model to get the Dark Edition treatment was the Tata Harrier, which was introduced all the way back in 2019. Tata has taken this opportunity to also update the Harrier Dark with a new paint scheme and some other small tweaks. Additionally, all Dark Edition models get a tyre puncture repair kit as standard, and customers will also receive Dark-branded merchandise with their vehicles. Let’s take a closer look at each Dark Edition model and its price.

Tata Nexon Dark Edition price and details

The Tata Nexon has been by far and away one of its most popular models in recent times, with the compact SUV continuing to find takers in large numbers and remaining one of the popular names in its segment.

Now, buyers can also get the Nexon Dark Edition, which will be available in XZ+, XZA+, XZ+ (O) & XZA+ (O) variants, with both petrol and diesel engine options. In addition to sporting an Atlas Black exterior colour scheme with charcoal-hued alloys and a ‘Sonic Silver’ belt line, the Nexon Dark also features the ‘Dark Interior Pack’, which brings an all-black theme for the insides of the Nexon, with black leatherette seats.

Prices for the Nexon Dark Edition start at Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a premium of about Rs 45,000 over the variant it’s based on – the highest premium of all Dark models.

Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition price and details

Leading the charge for Tata Motors in the electric vehicle space is the Tata Nexon EV, of which the company has sold over 4,000 units since its launch in January 2020, making it the highest-selling EV in the country.

Now, buyers can choose to go for the Nexon EV Dark Edition, which will be available in XZ+ and XZ+ Lux trims. It sports a ‘Midnight Black’ paint scheme with a satin black belt line and charcoal-hued alloys, and on the inside, features an all-black scheme with leatherette seats, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, EV blue accents and stitching.

Additionally, the Nexon EV Dark XZ+ variant also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system, a central armrest with cup holders for rear-seat passengers, a 60:40 rear seat split and adjustable rear seat headrests, all of which are otherwise only available on the top-spec XZ+ Lux version of the standard Nexon EV.

Prices for the Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition start at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it about Rs 43,000 more expensive than the standard Nexon EV.

Tata Altroz Dark Edition price and details

The Tata Altroz is the company’s answer to popular premium hatchbacks such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20, and is undoubtedly one of its best-looking models.

Upping the style quotient further is the Altroz Dark Edition, which will be available only in top-spec XZ+ trim, and only with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines. If you’re looking to buy an Altroz Dark with a diesel engine, you’ll be disappointed to know that won’t be possible. Finished in a ‘Cosmo Dark’ shade on the outside, the Altroz Dark Edition also gets darkened 16-inch alloys and a dark chrome finish across the bonnet. On the inside, it features a ‘Granite Black’ colour scheme, leatherette seats with blue stitching and gloss black trim on the dash.

Prices for the Altroz Dark Edition start at Rs 8.71 lakh (ex-showroom), a premium of Rs 30,000 over the standard Altroz.

Tata Harrier Dark Edition price and details

The main change with the 2021 Tata Harrier Dark – which will be available in XT+, XZ+ & XZA+ variants – is that it wears the Oberon Black paint scheme that also has a tinge of Deep Blue, which would mean the SUV would look a little different in varied lighting conditions.

It now also gets larger 18-inch ‘Blackstone’ alloy wheels and a piano black finish for several exterior elements. On the inside, it has plenty of dark chrome finishes and leatherette seats with a deep blue undertone.

Prices for the Harrier Dark Edition start at Rs 18.04 lakh (ex-showroom), which is about Rs 17,000 higher than before.