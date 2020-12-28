Overdrive

Tata Motors is expected to launch a new addition to the Tata Altroz line-up on 13 January. Given that the turbo-petrol powered version of Tata's premium hatchback has been in the works for some time, this could be the version being launched. Some earlier leaked documents suggest that the Tata Altroz turbo-petrol will feature a detuned version of the 1,199cc Revotron three-cylinder unit seen on the facelifted Tata Nexon SUV. This motor is expected to make 110PS at 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm at 1,500-5,500 rpm. This is a 10PS and 30 Nm drop compared to the Nexon.

There is no word yet on the rumoured DCT gearbox that was to be paired with this, but the five-speed manual already available is expected to be seen in this version. The other engine options on the Altroz are the 1.5-litre Revotorq turbo-diesel 4-cylinder, again a detuned version of the one found in the Nexon, and making 90PS at 4,000rpm and 200Nm at 1,250-3,000rpm. The naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre petrol does with 86PS at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 3,300rpm.

The document also reveals that the Altroz turbo-petrol will be available in four variants, with prices starting from Rs 7.99 lakh for what is expected to be the mid-spec XT trim and going up to Rs 8.75 lakh for the top XZ(O). The other two variants between this are said to be priced at Rs 8.19 lakh and Rs 8.59 lakh. Prices for the N/A petrol Altroz start from Rs 5.44 lakh and go up to Rs 7.89 lakh for the XZ Urban. For the diesel, prices start at Rs 6.99 lakh and end at Rs 9.09 lakh, all ex-showroom.

Aside from the new engine, the Tata Altroz turbo-petrol is also expected to sport a new light-blue shade similar to the one on the Nexon, and discreet Turbo badges. The Tata Altroz turbo petrol will compete with the likes of the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI and the new Hyundai i20.