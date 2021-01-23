Overdrive

Tata Motors has expanded the Tata Altroz line-up by launching the Altroz iTurbo in India. Prices for the turbo-petrol itertation of the Altroz start from Rs 7.73 lakh for the XT variant. This goes up to Rs 8.45 lakh for the XZ and tops out at Rs 8.86 lakh for the newly introduced XZ+ variant. The XZ+ trim is also available with the Altroz' other engine options, priced at Rs 8.25 lakh for the N/A petrol and Rs 9.45 lakh for the diesel. Prices are introductory and ex-showroom.

The Altroz iTurbo is powered by a detuned version of the three-cylinder 1.2-litre turbo-petrol from the Nexon. The motor makes 110PS at 5,500rpm and 140 Nm at 1,500- 5,500 rpm and pairs with a five-speed manual gearbox, instead of the six-speed in the Nexon. The Altroz iTurbo also features City and Sport drive modes, replacing the Eco mode in the other engine options.

Other changes to the 2021 Altroz include the addition of a new Harbour Blue colour option, available from the mid XM+ variant onwards, while the interiors are now done up in a black and light grey colour scheme with leatherette seat upholstery being added. New features on the XZ+ variant are iRA suite of connected-car features with Hinglish voice command support, what3word navigation functionality, an 8-speaker Harman audio system, the Xpress cool function, one-touch up power windows and personalized wallpapers for the infotainment screen. No visual changes have been made to the iTurbo other than some newly added badges.

The Tata Altroz is the first car to be based on Tata Motors' new ALFA architecture and is the only car in the segment with a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. In the one year since its launch, the premium hatch has been well-received with over 50,000 units sold and garnering a 17 per cent share of the segment. As for other engine options, the 1.5-litre Revotorq turbo-diesel 4-cylinder is a detuned version of the one found in the Nexon and makes 90PS at 4,000rpm and 200Nm at 1,250-3,000rpm. The petrol motor is the 1.2-litre Revotron 3-cylinder petrol, as seen on the Tiago, with 86PS at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 3,300rpm. Both come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Tata Motors will expand the Altroz line-up in the future with a DCT automatic variant for the iTurbo and a Altroz EV as showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Notable features on the Tata Altroz are LED DRLs, rear defogger, projector head-lamps with auto headlamps and follow-me-home functionality, semi-digital instrumentation, ambient lighting, auto headlamps and wipers. There are four-way adjustable driver seats and two-way adjustable passenger seats, there are also utility spaces all around with a cooled glove-box and central armrest storage spaces. The Altroz competes with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.