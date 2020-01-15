Overdrive

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch their upcoming premium hatchback in India, the Altroz. The Indian automobile manufacturer has already confirmed launching the Altroz on January 22 that will also be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Altroz has been recently awarded 5-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests, making it the second car in Tata Motors portfolio. The first one being the Tata Nexon that was awarded the same in December 2018. The Tata Altroz was tested for both front and side impacts. The combined evaluation of both the tests by Global NCAP resulted in 5-star rating in adult safety and 3-star for child occupant safety.

Commenting on this landmark achievement, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, "We are proud to have delivered yet another product that will be regarded as the safest passenger vehicle on Indian roads. In alignment with our philosophy of Connected Electrified Shared and Safe (CESS) mobility solutions, we have successfully provided the Indian automotive industry with yet another product that is a certified example of stringent safety. The Nexon was the proverbial guiding light for us in this aspect, and the Altroz has followed its footsteps, setting a new benchmark across the industry safety standards."

The Altroz is Tata's first vehicle to be based on the all-new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform. This is a new modular architecture and is one of the two platforms on which all future Tata Motors products will be based. Tata says this new platform is scalable and has been designed to adapt to multiple body styles like the hatchback, sedan, MPV and even that of the compact SUV. Things like the wheelbase, track, etc, can be changed and it has been engineered to be light but rigid, and Tata claims they have used modern technology and an energy absorbing structure for advanced safety. This ALFA platform is versatile and also designed to provide good luggage space; it has a flat floor to maximise leg space; it can support multiple power trains and is also capable of hybridisation and electrification.

The Tata Altroz comes with a naturally aspirated 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 86PS and 113Nm of torque along with a 1.5-litre diesel that generates 90PS and 200Nm of torque. The powertrain is offered with two driving modes City and Economy. Both the petrol and the diesel engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The premium hatchback will lock horns against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai Elite i20 and the Honda Jazz.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.