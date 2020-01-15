Wednesday, January 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Tata Altroz hatchback awarded 5-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

The Tata Altroz was tested for both front and side impacts that also got a 3-star for child occupant safety.


OverdriveJan 15, 2020 21:00:59 IST

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch their upcoming premium hatchback in India, the Altroz. The Indian automobile manufacturer has already confirmed launching the Altroz on January 22 that will also be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Altroz has been recently awarded 5-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests, making it the second car in Tata Motors portfolio. The first one being the Tata Nexon that was awarded the same in December 2018. The Tata Altroz was tested for both front and side impacts. The combined evaluation of both the tests by Global NCAP resulted in 5-star rating in adult safety and 3-star for child occupant safety.

Tata Altroz hatchback awarded 5-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

Tata Altroz the company's premium hatchback said to compete against Baleno and i20.

Commenting on this landmark achievement, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, "We are proud to have delivered yet another product that will be regarded as the safest passenger vehicle on Indian roads. In alignment with our philosophy of Connected Electrified Shared and Safe (CESS) mobility solutions, we have successfully provided the Indian automotive industry with yet another product that is a certified example of stringent safety. The Nexon was the proverbial guiding light for us in this aspect, and the Altroz has followed its footsteps, setting a new benchmark across the industry safety standards."

The Altroz is Tata's first vehicle to be based on the all-new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform. This is a new modular architecture and is one of the two platforms on which all future Tata Motors products will be based. Tata says this new platform is scalable and has been designed to adapt to multiple body styles like the hatchback, sedan, MPV and even that of the compact SUV. Things like the wheelbase, track, etc, can be changed and it has been engineered to be light but rigid, and Tata claims they have used modern technology and an energy absorbing structure for advanced safety. This ALFA platform is versatile and also designed to provide good luggage space; it has a flat floor to maximise leg space; it can support multiple power trains and is also capable of hybridisation and electrification.

The Tata Altroz comes with a naturally aspirated 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 86PS and 113Nm of torque along with a 1.5-litre diesel that generates 90PS and 200Nm of torque. The powertrain is offered with two driving modes City and Economy. Both the petrol and the diesel engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The premium hatchback will lock horns against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai Elite i20 and the Honda Jazz.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

global ncap

2016 Mahindra Scorpio S2 variant offers poor protection for adult and child occupants, Global NCAP

May 17, 2016
2016 Mahindra Scorpio S2 variant offers poor protection for adult and child occupants, Global NCAP
Euro NCAP releases results of crash tests for heavy quadricycles

automonitor

Euro NCAP releases results of crash tests for heavy quadricycles

Apr 07, 2016
Breaking: Maruti Suzuki Eeco scores zero star in Global NCAP crash test

maruti suzuki eeco scores zero stars in global ncap crash test

Breaking: Maruti Suzuki Eeco scores zero star in Global NCAP crash test

May 17, 2016
Tata Altroz and Altroz EV premium hatchback showed off at 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz and Altroz EV premium hatchback showed off at 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Mar 07, 2019
How safe is safe?

automonitor

How safe is safe?

Apr 11, 2016
#ODRecap: Indian cars get zero rating in Global NCAP test, Toyota Innova Crysta bookings reach 15,000, and more

indian cars get zero star rating in global ncap crash tests

#ODRecap: Indian cars get zero rating in Global NCAP test, Toyota Innova Crysta bookings reach 15,000, and more

May 17, 2016

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019